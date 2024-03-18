Community Foundation sets up disaster fund for St. Clair County

Patti Manley was elected as the new Board Chair for the Community Foundation of St. Clair County, effective Jan. 1.

The Community Foundation of St. Clair County has set up a new disaster fund to help county residents in the event of any major future incidents.

The new fund will be for incidents which "overwhelms the ability of the community’s resources," whether that be a natural, man-made or economic disaster.

“We’ve all seen so many disasters around the country lately,” Patti Manley, board chair of the Community Foundation, said in a news release announcing the fund. “Here in Michigan we’ve seen floods in Midland, tornados in Gaylord, and tragic mass shootings in other communities. We couldn’t wait any longer to take a proactive approach.”

The James C. Acheson Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 to the fund, and the Community Foundation hopes to donate an additional $50,000 before 2025.

The new fund will also take in donations during a disaster to provide a central source of aid in such an event. A new website, https://sccstrong.org/, lays out when money from the fund will and will not be used. The news release uses the example of a house fire, which while tragic, would not affect the entire community and therefore not trigger use of the funds.

The funds could be used in response to a disaster declared by the St. Clair County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, or the Community Foundation could declare a disaster itself upon request from the local residents.

“It’s one of those things we hope to never use,” Community Foundation President and CEO Randy Maiers said. “But in today’s world, we feel that our Community Foundation, and probably every community foundation in America, should establish their protocols and policies so they are ready and able to respond in an instant.”

