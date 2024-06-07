Community Foundation honors 4 students with Discovery Awards

The Cass County Community Foundation announced it awarded four area high school students the Richard & Rose Gates Discovery Award for summer enrichment programs.

Austin Brooke, Katie Crawford, Keirsten Nies and Alaina Sanchez each received an award that will allow them to travel this summer and pursue studies in their area of interest.

Brooke, who attends Pioneer High School, will travel to New York City for two weeks in late July to study at the Broadway Artists Alliance Summer Programs. The programs are made by audition and provide top tier training to aspiring young performance artists.

Linda “Katie” Crawford, from Lewis Cass High School, will attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston on June 26-28. The program is an academic honors program with strict requirements to attend. Crawford will spend time observing and discussing state-of-the-art medical diagnostic tools, learning from researchers and observing surgeries.

Keirsten Nies, from Pioneer High School, will attend Notre Dame University June 8-22 and participate in the Restorative Justice Program. The program attracts students from around the globe and is highly competitive. The pre-college summer study immerses students into college-level learning and research, offers international perspectives and opportunities to expand attendees’ networks.

Alaina Sanchez, from Lewis Cass High School, will return to the Joffrey Ballet School for three weeks of intensive dance performance and training. Students must submit audition videos to attend the coursework and performances in Dallas. Alaina has danced for more than 12 years and performs locally with the Kristie Wright School of Dance.

The Gates Discovery Award was established in 2022 to assist talented high school students who wish to improve their skills through intensive summer programs. The first award was presented to Ian Hook (Lewis Cass) in the spring of 2022 and allowed him to attend two summer music sessions at Berkley School of Music.

The awards are available to students attending Cass County high schools who have completed their freshmen year, have not graduated high school and are accepted to a summer program in the field of academics or leadership. Preference is given, but not limited, to students accepted at a summer program in the field of engineering, art, music, science or leadership. Enthusiasm and interest in the summer program is the most important criterion for acceptance, followed by financial need. Academic standing may also be considered depending on the program.

Richard Gates was a 1947 graduate of Lucerne High School who enlisted in the Army in 1948. After serving his country for three years, he returned home to Indiana and was awarded a scholarship to attend the Acme School of Tool & Design Technology in South Bend. The scholarship led to a 30-year career as a senior tool design engineer working in the aerospace, missile, rail, machine and automotive industries. Richard specifically worked on the development of the Boeing 747, navy radar, Trident missile systems, F-15 fighter program and the NASA space shuttles.

Richard and his wife, Rose, had many opportunities to visit and explore new places, but they loved their quiet life in Royal Center. When they both passed away within months of each other, The Richard and Rose Gates Educational Endowment was created to help students in the community they loved and called home. The Gates Discovery Award is one of several opportunities created by their generosity.

For more information, or if you have questions about the program, contact Deanna Crispen, President & CEO of the Cass County Community Foundation Inc., at 574-722-2200.