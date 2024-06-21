Community Foundation HCC announces graduates of excellence

The Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties has announced the latest Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series awarded to local nonprofit leaders.

Since 2021, the series is designed to educate participants on the fundamental skills involved in nonprofit management, with monthly sessions on topics including board development, marketing, fundraising, grant writing and more.

“The Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series teaches about best practices for those working and/or volunteering for nonprofit organizations in our communities, but the networking that occurs between participants is equally valuable,” says Carrie Giannakos, the Foundation’s Community Leadership Coordinator. “The participants in this year’s class had a wide range of nonprofit experiences, gelled as a cohort immediately and made the most of their time together. We are proud of the work they have done to earn their certificates. They graduate from the program better equipped to manage the wide variety of challenges they will encounter in their work with nonprofit organizations.”

Tuesday marked the final session of the 2024 series, with certificates awarded to 24 members of nonprofit organizations across all three counties.

The graduating class includes Deanna Ancil of Kokomo Urban Outreach; Joey Bennett of Valley of Grace; Pastor Wendell Brown of Young Hearts Academy; Stephanie Cooper of CORE Community Center; Lindsey Cox of Paul Phillippe Resource Center; Bethany Davis of Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties; Ed Davis of Carroll County Lifeline Connection; Loratta Davis of Ree Ree’s Place; Alec Downing of Kokomo CEO Program; Sherri Gehlhausen of Purdue University Family Health Clinics; Barb Hickner of Purdue University Family Health Clinics; Laura Hileman of Guardian Angel Hospice Foundation; Troy Hintz of Kokomo Rescue Mission; Sandy James, of Carroll County Lifeline Connection; Elyse Kaiser of Kokomo Humane Society; Madison Kauffman of Carroll County Chamber; Jean Merrell of The Way 2 Him; Dana Neer of United Way of Howard & Tipton Counties; Alan Parks of Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America; Emily Parry of The Way 2 Him; Caele Pemberton of Kokomo Howard County Public Library; Emily Pier of Narrow Gate Horse Ranch; Jami Pratt of Home for the Night; Skylar Shaw of Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties; Bethany Sheets of Frankfort Education Foundation; Lisa Washington of Minority Health Coalition of Howard County; and Derico Young of Ree Ree’s Place,

The Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series consists of six sessions held one Tuesday each month, January through June. The series has a limited number of seats available each year, and the waitlist for the 2025 class has already begun. To learn more and get your organization involved, contact Carrie Giannakos, Community Leadership Coordinator, at carrie@cfhoward.org or 765-454-7298.