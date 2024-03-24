Community Foundation: Celebrating literacy for Reading Month

March marks the nationwide celebration of Reading Month. This special month opens the opportunity to highlight the importance of reading, especially in the life of a child. In Lenawee County, we're not just celebrating; we're actively contributing to a love for reading that nurtures our youngest minds through the Lenawee Imagination Library.

Spearheaded by the Lenawee Community Foundation and supported by hundreds of local donors, the Lenawee Imagination Library builds a strong foundation for early literacy. In 2023 alone, over 12,000 books found their way into the hands of 1,318 children aged birth to five in our community. This is a testament to the belief that every child deserves a library of their own. This initiative is especially important considering that 61% of low-income children lack access to books at home, and nearly half of all children enter school unprepared in reading — a skill fundamental to their future academic and life success.

The impact of the Imagination Library in Lenawee County is amazing. Studies, including one from the University of Michigan, have shown that participants in the program not only excel in literacy assessments but also show enhanced math skills, cognitive development, and social-emotional growth. A $26 donation gifts a year's worth of books to a child, making a significant and lasting difference in their lives. The Imagination Library fosters a love for reading that decreases dropout rates and contributes to a healthier, more educated Lenawee.

Research underscores the direct correlation between reading ability and educational attainment. Reading enriches vocabulary, boosts memory, and even reduces stress. This month let's rally together to inspire our children in Lenawee to embrace reading — not just during the month of March, but every day.

As the Lenawee Community Foundation continues to offer the Lenawee Imagination Library program to young children across the county, we extend heartfelt gratitude to our donors. Your support is the backbone of this program's success. Every contribution brings us closer to ensuring that Lenawee's children will always have books to open their minds and hearts to the limitless possibilities of their imaginations.

Together, we are making a difference, one book at a time, in the lives of our children. In this Reading Month and beyond, let's reaffirm our commitment to literacy, to our children, and to a bright future for Lenawee County, filled with health, happiness, and hope.

— Bronna Kahle serves as the president and CEO of the Lenawee Community Foundation. For more information about how your business, group, family can help build a better community, call 517-263-4696, contact forlenawee@lenaweecf.com or visit lenaweecf.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Community Foundation: Celebrating literacy for Reading Month