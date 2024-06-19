Community Foundation announces Lilly Scholarship orientation dates

The Cass County Community Foundation has announced its orientation schedule for the 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.

Orientations will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. Orientation is mandatory of seniors who plan to apply for the Lilly scholarship.

The scholarship is open to Cass County seniors who will graduate by the end of June during the 2024-25 school year. Students should intend on pursuing a full-time course of study at an accredited public or private college or university in Indiana and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on an un-weighted 4.0 scale and score 1100 or more on the SAT or 24 on the ACT before the application deadline

The deadline to apply is August 27, 2024.

Students MUST call and register for a date and time. All orientations will be held at the Cass County Community Foundation office at 729 E. Market St., Logansport.

Deadlines for all other donor-established scholarships administered through the Cass County Community Foundation will be announced in the fall after school resumes and announced as soon as available to give students graduating in 2025 ample time to apply. Please refer to the CCCF website, www.casscountycf.org and Facebook page for updates or call the office at 574-722-2200.