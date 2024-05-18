Community Foundation announces 2024 IMPACT Youth Grants recipients

Ashland County Community Foundation’s IMPACT Youth Council, with ratification by the Board of Trustees, approved IMPACT Youth Grants for 2024.

Grants totaling more than $28,200 were awarded to 21 organizations serving Ashland County youth.

Receiving grants are:

Members of Ashland County Community Foundation’s 2023-2024 IMPACT Youth Council pose with President/CEO Jim Cutright and IMPACT Youth Council Director Sarah LeVeck at the foundation’s May 7 Celebration of Youth Philanthropy.

Advocates for Families received a grant for glass fusing classes for AFF families and youth.

Appleseed Community Mental Health Center received a grant to support Healthy Skills groups for youth.

Ashland Bookcase Project received a grant for bookcase materials and new children’s books.

Ashland Brethren In Christ Church received a grant to help with supplies for Vacation Bible School.

Ashland Co 4-H Committee received a grant for Ashland County 4-H dog project(s) training equipment.

Ashland County Wildlife Conservation League received a grant for the ACWCL Kids Day educational program in the Historic Log Homestead house.

Ashland Special Needs Ministry received a grant to support the annual Night to Shine event.

Ashland Training Center Daycare and Preschool received a grant to support summer program activities and outings.

Associated Charities received a grant for new clothing for Kid’s Clothing Closet.

Hillsdale High School Fine Arts Department received a grant for supplies to support Scars, Shiners, Aging, & Beards: A Stage Makeup Exploration project.

Hospice of North Central Ohio received a grant to support Stuffed Animal Craft at Camp Hope Children’s Bereavement Camp.

Loudonville Church Women received a grant to purchase school supplies and other essentials to support students through the Back to School program.

Loudonville Theatre & Arts Committee received a grant for art equipment for The Ohio Theatre Arts Alive Art and Drama Camp(s) programs.

Nuhop Center for Experiential Learning received a grant for a new trail wheelchair to create access for all campers.

Park Street Brethren Preschool received a grant to support gross motor equipment.

Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven/Appleseed received a grant to help with sensory items for youth accessing Safe Haven services.

Taft Intermediate received a grant to help with the 4 th Grade Immersive History Exposure field trip.

The Salvation Army received funds to support its Safety Town program.

ACCESS, Olive Tree Care and Green-Perrysville Fire Department received proactive grants.

IMPACT Youth Grants are competitive grants awarded by ACCF to 501(c)(3) and other qualifying charitable organizations in support of projects and initiatives designed to benefit the youth of Ashland County.

Grant recipients are chosen by ACCF’s IMPACT Youth Council, a committee of student volunteers from Ashland County high schools. The council is led by Director Sarah LeVeck.

The following students participated in IMPACT Youth Council during the 2023-2024 school year: Rilynn Ajian, Gabriel Barlow, Addi Bonfiglio, Joshua Bonfiglio, Keaton Christian, Aubrie Cooke, James Daubenspeck, Jocelyn Grassman, Alyssa Henley, Brendon Hess, Jocelyn Honaker, Taren Kramer, Haley McNaull, Katrin Parker, Mackenzie Parsons, Phoenix Rex, Emma Roar, Andrew Swartz, Jessica Wally and Marcus Wolboldt.

ACCF is accepting applications for next year’s IMPACT Youth Council. Ashland County students who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors during the 2024-2025 school year may apply at www.ashlandforgood.org/impact-youth-council/.

The application deadline is Feb. 1 of each year. Inquiries can be made by calling the Foundation office at 419-281-4733 or visiting the ACCF website at www.ashlandforgood.org.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Community Foundation 2024 IMPACT Youth Grants presented