Community forum planned for Silver Lake Dam proposal

May 15—ROCHESTER — Friends of Silver Lake has scheduled a forum to discuss the proposal to replace the existing Silver Lake Dam with a new structure to allow fish and wildlife passage, along with creating additional recreational opportunities.

The 90-minute event is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive.

Members of the Friends group have questioned elements of the proposal , which is anticipated to be awarded nearly $2.4 million in state Legacy funding from the 2024 Legacy Budget bill that has passed in the Minnesota House and Senate.

A proposed $2 million from Rochester Public Utilities funds saved by avoiding dam repairs and maintenance and $1.1 million in flood-control reserves could cover the remaining cost of the proposed $5.5 million project, which remains in the planning and engineering phase.

The Rochester City Council has not yet voted on whether to advance the project to 100% design status, with initial 30% design and engineering results slated to be reviewed when completed. The council will also need to vote on whether to accept the state funds, if the award is finalized.

During the Friends of Silver Lake forum, Rochester Public Works staff are expected to present the latest information regarding planning efforts and goals, with Friends leaders posing questions and offering options to the plan, according to information provided by Friends member Greg Munson.

The final half hour of the event is slated for questions and comments from attendees.