Community effort saves stray cats

Mar. 14—The Palestine community helped Cindy Craig save the lives of 23 feral cats that were living behind the old Office Depot building.

"There are still two we are trying to save," Craig said. "I received permission from the Aldi's construction manager, who has been amazing, and told me to do what I needed to do to save them all. I may have to set traps at night for the last two, if they are still there. They may have wandered off to find food since they haven't been fed. I don't want any of them left behind and won't stop until they are all saved".

The cats that have been captured, have been treated by a vet, spayed or neutered and then released onto a rural property.

According to Craig, Palestine Animal Control trapped a majority of the cats. BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, then helped to have them all spayed or neutered as well as give rabies shots and feline tests.

Craig's mother provided property for the cats to be released on and Craig's sister has built them a shelter for inclement weather.

For six months, Craig drove to Palestine from Bullard to feed and care for cats living in the wooded area behind the former Office Depot building, 2117 S. Loop 256. Criag said the lives of those cats became endangered due to construction to transform the site into the new Aldi's location.

Seeking community help, Craig met with members of BARC, and they were able to develop a plan.

Craig's mom generously offered to allow all the cats to be released onto her land where Craig can continue to care for them.

The cost for BARC was approximately $125 to spay/neuter as well as give rabies shots and feline tests to each cat. This did not include the extra care for any pregnant females, which there are additional costs for.

Videos of the cats at their new home show them enjoying a new laid back existence.

"Capturing these cats was a big challenge," said Shannon Thorpe, an employee at BARC. "We are almost there, with only two more to capture, and we are over the moon at how it turned out. It's great to see the videos of them now running and playing, chasing butterflies and living their best life. The community, especially our shelter community, really came through and helped us save these cats."

Thorpe said it cost approximately $2,600 for the care of the 23 that have been saved and donations were made to cover those costs.

Thorpe said one of the mama cats was pregnant and so there will be the cost of fixing her and her litter, as well as the care of the two remaining cats they hope to catch. She estimates those costs could run from $500 to $1,000 and donations are still needed to help with that.

Anyone who would like to help can make specific donations at BARC for the "Office Depot cats" and all proceeds will go towards them.