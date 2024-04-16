Community demand answers after young girl killed in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many in the Kansas City community are still grieving after the life of an 11-year-old girl was taken away by a bullet as she was simply sitting in her home.

Monday night, family, friends, and community leaders gathered for a vigil, while demanding answers and accountability.

The evening starting off with a collective moment of prayer to start yet another vigil for someone snatched away by gun violence, this time, Kourtney Freeman.

A star on the basketball court according to those who knew her best.

“We got to do something different in our community y’all, we got to stop making this the norm,” said one community leader.

A mother overwhelmed with emotion, yet standing strong in the face of what will prove to be some of her hardest days. While teammates, friends, aunts and uncles showed up to pay tribute to a child caught in between the senseless acts of others.

Leaders say this can’t be acceptable in our city. They say this is a dangerous game that’s being played, and if it’s not fixed, more vigils and more funerals will come. But nobody crystallized the point better than Freeman’s family

“Come on, we got to do better Kansas City, we have to do better, we killing our kids. Come on now, I’ve got six of them,” said one of Freeman’s relatives.

KCPD said this is not an incident of a stray bullet, but instead, the house Freeman was staying in was targeted.

For now if you are able to help, the family is asking for help to bury 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman through this GoFundMe.

“I ask you god to bless this family on today bind up this moms heart oh God,” said one Clergy member there to support this family.

If you know anything that could be of assistance, no matter how big or small, it may be, KCPD wants to hear from you. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

