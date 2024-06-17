Community cooling centers open in Columbus as extreme heat wave hits

It's going to be hot this week. Very hot. A dangerous 100-degree sort of hot.

As such, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) and the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department are opening up their locations to serve as community cooling centers for anyone who needs refuge from the sweltering sun.

All 23 of CML's locations are open to the public for cooling during their normal hours this week, and the Main, Driving Park, Hilltop and Northern Lights branches have extended hours for cooling, according to a CML press release.

More: Heat advisory issued for most of Ohio through Friday; thunderstorms forecast Monday

These four branches will stay open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday instead of their normal 6 p.m. close, and they'll be open on Juneteenth from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the other library locations are closed for the holiday.

Starting on June 19, five of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department's community centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the heat wave subsides, according to a press release. These five locations are:

Dodge Community Center

Driving Park Community Center

Glenwood Community Center

Linden Community Center

Marion Franklin Community Center

Additionally, the city's public pools and "spraygrounds" will have extended hours during the heat dome. Starting June 19, all of the city's pools will be open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the $1 admission fee will be waived until the heat goes away. The city's "spraygrounds" will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the same period.

If you're a visual learner, here's a map of the cooling centers around Columbus.

How to avoid overheating, heat stroke during heat wave

Columbus Public Health offered a few tips to beat the heat in the parks and recreation press release. They are:

Drink plenty of water. Do not wait until you are thirsty.

Stay in air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have an air conditioner, use movie theatres, malls, libraries and other public places that are cool.

Avoid beverages with alcohol, caffeine and sugar because they will dehydrate you.

Eat light meals.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Avoid strenuous activities, and limit them to morning and evening hours.

Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

Check on family members, friends and neighbors.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus cooling centers: Find a place to chill as heat wave hits Ohio