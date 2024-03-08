Community conversation on cellphone protocol in D49

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — As technology continues to evolve and change, the role of cellphones has become more dominant, landing in the hands of students and buzzing their way into classrooms.

On Thursday evening, March 7, 40 members of Falcon School District 49 (D49) engaged in a discussion about cellphones and the influence of technology on the school day, considering both the advantages and challenges at hand.

“We’re trying to find something that preserves the utility of these communications devices, but also protects our academic environments from distraction, or from the possibility of escalating other kinds of social dynamics,” said D49 Superintendent Peter Hilts.

Superintendent Hilts led a storyboarding session to gather and understand the multiple perspectives of staff, parents, and students regarding cellphone usage.

“We have very different priorities, very different values, and that’s why we’re bringing together 40 different people, students, family and staff who can give us those perspectives,” said Hilts.

One parent expressed the challenges associated with finding a solution to the issue of cell phones in the classroom.

“It’s a tricky matter because as a parent, I want my kids to have access to their phones in case of emergency, those sorts of things,” said D49 parent, Lindsey Lee. “But I recognize that the data is increasingly showing that achievement is impacted by that. Certainly, there’s increased classroom disruptions, behavioral disruptions that make it really hard for educators to do their jobs.”

One student expressed his appreciation for being a part of this storyboarding session and shared insights regarding the role of technology in daily life.

“I think a lot of people think that teenagers use our phones all the time, that we’re always on TikTok or Instagram, and it’s just not like that at all,” said Sand Creek High School Sophomore, Zane Ocanas. “We really do care about what our teachers are teaching us and like it’s important to us, just as much as it’s important to them.”

Regarding the current protocol, Superintendent Hilts explained that it varies across schools based on teachers’ preferences, which is why the district is striving to establish a uniform protocol, as it can be confusing for students and their families.

“So, like a lot of districts and schools, our practices vary by teacher and content and subject area,” Hilts said. “There are some teachers who allow cell phones in one context, but then they have students put them away at a different time, and so we’ve had some variability and inconsistency, and that’s hard on students because they don’t know what to expect.”

This collaborative discussion aimed to serve as a foundation for establishing cellphone protocols across the district and gaining insight into the multiple perspectives within the community.

“Once we developed proposals after the meeting today, then we’re going to get larger community feedback, bring it in front of our Board of Education, and see if we’ve got something that we can pull together to start the new school year with consistent protocols that work at all levels across the entire district,” said Hilts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.