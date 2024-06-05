‘Community coming together’: Rusk County residents clean up after storm damage

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Rusk County is one of many counties who were hit hard by severe storms on Monday evening and Tuesday morning. County officials issued a disaster declaration due to the widespread damage.

Rusk County Emergency Management Office said crews responded to one water rescue and reported there have been no injuries caused by Monday’s storms.

Ann Moore who lives in Henderson said she has been dealing with her first storm damage of this season.

“This morning, I saw that it was two trees. They were together and then one tree, I suppose, just push the other one over, but it was across the street and no one could access the street,” Moore said.

When the sun came up the following day, residents were able to see the aftermath and see how powerful the storm.

“We’re also seeing a lot of fuses burn, which is an indicator of a lot of lightning and we hadn’t seen that in several of the previous storms. It’s a little bit more difficult to find those than just a tree through wires, pretty easy to see,” SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Mark Robinson said.

SWEPCO said this endless pattern of storms have caused crews to stay busy for weeks now.

“We need those resources that we just sent away and had just started to leave the area, we’re bringing them right back,” Robinson said.

Until power is restored, neighbors are helping neighbors clean up the damage.

“It was just the community coming together, one of our neighbors came in and knocked on the door and said that they actually deal with removing trees, so we removed the tree and later they removed the stump,” Moore said.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley said if there is any significant damage to properties to report it to TDEM. If there are down powerlines, call the rusk County Sheriff’s office non- emergency number.

The fire marshal’s office said portions of Rusk County are now under a boil water notice while others are completely without water and they said it could be at least two more days to know if certain neighborhoods are included.

