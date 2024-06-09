Community comes together to raise gun violence awareness for Project Wear Orange weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local organizations along with law enforcement and members of the community joined the Alabama Chapter of the NAACP Saturday to kick off their “Stronger Without a Gun” or “SWAG” campaign to highlight the importance of raising gun violence awareness.

Project Wear Orange is a nationwide effort spanning from June 7 – June 9 to teach people about the negative impacts gun violence leaves behind.

MCSO looking for identity of man who stole from vehicles in Harvest community

“A bullet coming out of a gun does not discriminate, it doesn’t care if you’re a mom, dad, male or female, Black, White or Asian, they kill,” said Lt. Joe Kennington with the Huntsville Police Department.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 203 mass shootings in 2024, one of them occurring in Huntsville just a month ago.

Ellen Mellson with the Huntsville Chapter of Mom’s Demand Action says it will take everyone in the community to see an end to the issue.

“We want to make sure that communities understand how gun violence impacts each and every community, it impacts all of us whether or not we think so,” Mellson said. “It’s something that we all want to see the end to and it’s important for us to come together.”

One killed, injured in crash on Highway 53 in Huntsville

The North Alabama community came together to collectively raise awareness talking about different ways to eradicate the deadly use of a firearm.

“It was saddening to hear the news because it could’ve been me,” said Isaac Thomas who attended the event.

Thomas explained how senseless gun violence claimed his friend’s life before they could graduate college together, something that would stick with him for life.

“He lost his life as a fight broke out there was a dispute, if they were able to handle that without the act of violence and were able to find common ground, it wouldn’t have to escalate and that could’ve saved Reggie’s life,” Thomas said.

Data from the CDC shows guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in Alabama each year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.