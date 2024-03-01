Community comes together for Dunbar Neighborhood Watch 11th Annual Community Prayer Service.

Families of those that have been lost to a violent crime are prayed for during the Dunbar Neighborhood Watch & Community Partners 11th annual Community Prayer Service at the Dunbar Community School on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Dozens gathered for the event that featured prayer for community and nation, youth, law enforcement, clergy and more. The event ended with a candlelight vigil.

A community prayer service ended Thursday with tears for victims of violence as they lit candles in remembrance.

Dozens gathered at the Dunbar Community School in the Dunbar Neighborhood Watch & Community Partners 11th annual Community Prayer Service on Thursday.

Pastors from local churches prayed for community and nation, youth, law enforcement, clergy, school district and government agencies. It concluded with a prayer for bereaved families that have lost someone to a violent crime.

Marilyn Savage reacts while watching a dance recital during the Dunbar Neighborhood Watch & Community Partners 11th annual Community Prayer Service

A dance recital from Cornerstone Dance Ministry brought some to tears.

Speakers included, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields and Trish Routte from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

“Let us honor the memories of those we have lost by building a future where every life is cherished, and every community member can walk in the streets without fear," Fields said.

Victims advocates from the Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office also spoke about their roles in the community.

Nicole Wilson and Lt. Angelo Vaughn from the Lee County Sheriff's Office in the Dunbar Neighborhood Watch & Community Partners 11th annual Community Prayer Service at the Dunbar Community School on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Wilson's son, Javaris Wilson was murdered on January 18, 2018. She was speaking with Vaughn about the case.

The event concluded with an emotional prayer for bereaved families who have lost someone to a violent crime and a candlelight vigil.

Families pray for youth during the Dunbar Neighborhood Watch & Community Partners 11th annual Community Prayer Service

