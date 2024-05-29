Community college group recommends review of DEI positions, activities

Community Colleges for Iowa has released its recommendations for DEI positions and activities at community colleges. (Photo illustration by iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The state association of community colleges has released information and recommendations on diversity, equity and inclusion practices and roles, prompted by legislators and supported by community college leaders.

The recommendations touch on DEI-related roles and councils, activities, campus climate and culture and hiring and promotion practices, according to Community Colleges for Iowa’s “Response Regarding DEI.” The document also includes details on various federal and state laws and regulations relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Community Colleges for Iowa Executive Director Emily Shields said she believes colleges are approaching DEI efforts from a place of trying to comply with the law while keeping their missions of education and access for all in mind.

“I think this will give them some specific things to think about and look at, and maybe more than anything, be able to articulate what they’re doing in terms that make sense to everyone and language that makes sense to everyone,” Shields said.

The association recommends that colleges review their practices to ensure compliance with accreditation standards from both the state of Iowa and the Higher Learning Commission, as well as Title IX and Titles III, V and VI, which require Iowa colleges to “meet the needs of specific student populations in order to be eligible for funding.”

After reviewing positions and activities connected to diversity, equity and inclusion, the recommendations state that colleges should adjust any role responsibilities that are found to not be necessary for accreditation or following the law and make sure their purpose is transparent to the community.

DEI councils and initiatives should be reviewed to ensure that no group or individual’s rights are being infringed upon, academic freedom is protected, and that they are fiscally sustainable and tied to the college’s mission. The response stated that initiatives should be backed by research that shows their impact on educational outcomes.

No one should be compelled to provide their pronouns, a DEI statement or other proof of participation in DEI activities, the response stated, unless a statement or proof is required for compliance or accreditation. Colleges should review their recruitment materials to confirm there is no specific ideology being promoted, and there should be no program, class, training or other events that restrict participation based on sex, race, ethnicity and other traits.

Hiring and promotion practices should also be reviewed by colleges to ensure no applicant or employee is made to “provide evidence of their adherence to specific ideology or political viewpoints” at any point.

“At a time when political polarization is high and enrollment is largely flat, it is important to take steps to ensure that campus environments (physical and online) are welcoming to everyone, creating a sense of belonging that contributes to student success,” the response stated.

Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Panora, said in a statement that he and other lawmakers had discussions with Community Colleges for Iowa during the legislative session, and while no laws were passed touching on DEI practices at community colleges, the organization “committed to taking a look at their current practices and making recommendations internally.”

Nordman is chair of the House appropriations subcommittee for education.

“As we’ve worked to address this topic in the Legislature, our goal has been to refocus Iowa’s higher education system on preparing and growing our workforce,” Nordman said in his statement. “All individuals in Iowa deserve access to secondary education that doesn’t focus on division, but rather ensures Iowa students can pursue their dreams and are prepared to fill jobs needed right here in Iowa.”

While community colleges didn’t see changes to DEI efforts coming from the Statehouse, Iowa’s public universities are now barred from starting, maintaining or funding DEI offices that aren’t required by law or accreditors. Separate directives from the Iowa Board of Regents prompted Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa to eliminate their main DEI offices.

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson said the recommendations saw unanimous support from community college leaders across the state when they were discussed last week at the Presidents’ Retreat.

“We felt that it was important that the system come out with a statement,” Denson said. “Obviously, we have to follow up accreditation, follow the law. It allows us to do what we need to do, which is to work to recruit students for our area businesses and give them the training that gives them a better life.”

Denson said the recommendations are consistent with what DMACC is currently doing, though he and others at the college are always looking for ways to improve and aid in student success. DMACC is focused on connecting with struggling students earlier in an effort to head off thoughts of discontinuing their education, a goal he said is shared by colleges across the country.

With the recommendations now out for colleges to utilize, Shields said Community Colleges for Iowa will continue to keep an eye on regulations surrounding DEI and offer direction when needed.

“I think it’s an ongoing conversation for sure because we have important work to do,” Shields said. “For example, there are new Title IX regulations that we’re reviewing right now, so this will be an ongoing discussion for sure.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Community college group recommends review of DEI positions, activities appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.