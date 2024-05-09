Community cleans up church tornado aftermath

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The community in Portage is still cleaning up after tornadoes blew through southwestern Michigan Tuesday night.

Around 30 people gathered at St. Catherine of Siena on Wednesday to help with the cleanup. Father Mark Vyverman said people brought chainsaws and gloves to help pick up branches and clear areas damaged by the storm.

“The whole community came together. People were coming from the neighborhoods, checking in on us, making sure that we had what we needed,” Vyverman said.

He was inside of the priest residence near the church when the tornado went through the area. Vyverman said he huddled in the basement alongside the other priests.

“I was actually watching Ellen,” Vyverman said. “Things started hitting the directory, the priests’ house and then the wind picked up and all of a sudden there was a big bang.

Insulation started pouring down the steps and when Vyverman felt they were safe enough to go outside, they saw what was left of their home.

“We went upstairs and probably half of the roof was gone,” Vyverman said.

The inside of the house was covered with insulation, the roof was torn, the siding of the garage was gone and their cars’ back windows were blown out.

That wasn’t the only damage. The roof on a shed near the church had caved in, and trees and branches were scattered throughout the parking lot.

Miraculously, the church had no damage. Service was canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday as they worked to clean up. The church regained power early Thursday morning and plans to hold service Thursday.

