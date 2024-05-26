Community cheers as Cooper Reid graduates from Troup High School

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup High School senior Cooper Reid graduated in the school’s 2024 graduation ceremony on Friday.

Reid earned his diploma after being seriously injured as a junior during a homecoming football game that he was playing in with Troup Tigers.

He had to spend weeks in a rehabilitation facility before he was able to go home and back to school to earn his diploma along side the rest of his classmates in the class of 2024.

