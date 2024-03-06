Community calls for peace after 3 recent gun violence incidents in McKees Rocks, Stowe Township

Blue lights and police officers filled the streets of Stowe Township and McKees Rocks this week.

“Terror, sadness. Just a whole range of emotions depending on the day, depending on the moment. It’s been a long 48 hours,” Megan Van Fossan, the Sto-Rox superintendent, said.

>> Man, 19, killed in McKees Rocks shooting

Those hours included the homicide of Ronald Fuller, 19, followed by Delvonte Woodson, 17, allegedly opening fire on police who said he was firing from just 25 feet away as they were working to reduce gun violence in plain clothes.

>> 17-year-old charged after 2 officers shot at in Stowe Township

“It’s a sad day you don’t want to have to go to work and think that you aren’t going to come home,” McKees Rocks Borough President Archie Brinza said.

Brinza told Channel 11 the police department is working to be proactive, but this week’s cases are not connected and it was an unlucky couple of days.

He said they’ve invested in the police department adding more officers with hopefully another and a K9 by the end of the year.

“A lot of these guys call me after their shift at night and they try to talk about what they can do to fix stuff whether it’s the worst of the crimes or just paving the street. I feel like they really care about this town and that’s something that’s changed the last four to five years,” Brinza said.

While the shootings weren’t on school grounds, there is always an impact on a small community. That’s why the district is making sure to offer a vast amount of mental health support.

“There’s kids right away I could pick up then later in the day I’ll go back and check on them and that’s what we are seeing a lot of. Checking in with kids, are you good do you need anything?” Van Fossan said.

But the big question is: will it get better? Both leaders told Channel 11 it’s possible. It will just require everyone to come together to work as one to make the community safer for the people.

