Community Calendar: Youth activities, musical performance, family fun

Mar. 1—Amnicon: Learn about Douglas County 4-H and discover new projects during Douglas County 4-H Project Day, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the Amnicon Town Hall, 8985 E. U.S. Highway 2. Young people can choose from project stations including art, STEM, cake decorating, small animals and more taught by 4-H youth and adult volunteers. Free and open to any youth in Douglas County ages 5-19. Youth must be accompanied by an adult for the entire event.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin Superior's World Student Association will showcase food and cultures from around the world for its 24th annual Cultural Night 5:30-8 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room, 1605 Catlin Ave. The dinner consists of dishes from around the world, and students will provide a cultural fashion show and flag display. Tickets are $15 for community members and $5 for non-UWS students with ID. Tickets and information are available at

www.uwsuper.edu/CulturalNight

.

Superior: Bethel Lutheran Church, 5821 John Ave., is hosting the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir during its regular service at 9 a.m. Donations of men's deodorant, 3-in-1 body wash, floss and drawstring bags will be collected for the organization. Donations can be brought on the day of the event. Contact the church office at 715-392-2033 for more information.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers can listen to stories, do crafts, sing songs and more at the library. No registration is required.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior Music Department will present a special chorale concert titled "Music of Terezin: Hope and Resistance," centered on music composed in the Terezin Concentration Camp during World War II, at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium in Old Main, 1710 Weeks Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults. The event is free for students.

Superior: The Superior Fire Department will host a free child car seat check event from 4-6 p.m. at the headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior hosts a Yellowjacket Family Fun Day in the Lydia Thering Fieldhouse at the Marcovich Wellness Center. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and will feature members of the UWS volleyball and men's and women's golf teams. Children will be able to play floor hockey, basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball and compete in races. Batting cages will be available, as well as yard games and crafts. Attendees will receive an autograph card that will also include a coupon for a free scoop of custard from Culver's in Superior, as well as a free youth ticket to a future Yellowjacket home game.