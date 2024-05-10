Community Calendar: Skywarn class, education crisis, bridge update, church rummage sale

May 10—Superior: The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Participants can leave bags of nonperishable food by their mailboxes for pickup.

Virtual: The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board executive committee meets at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For meeting details and Zoom access, email Mari Kay-Nabozny at

mari@nwwib.com

.

Superior: The National Weather Service and Douglas County Emergency Management will host a Skywarn Spotter class at 7 p.m. in Room 270 of the Government Center. Participants will learn about thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods and other severe weather conditions. The training is free and will enable participants to become credentialed Skywarn Spotters, which Douglas County Emergency Management relies on for assessing storm damage.

Superior: The League of Women Voters of Douglas County will discuss the public education crisis at an informational session from 5-6:30 p.m. at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer panel. Learn about the school funding landscape across Wisconsin's public school districts and why it is hurting kids and families in the Superior School District.

Superior: The League of Women Voters of Douglas County will discuss the public education crisis at an informational session from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer panel. Learn about the school funding landscape across Wisconsin's public school districts and why it is hurting kids and families in the Superior School District.

Superior: The Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments host a public update meeting about the Blatnik Bridge project at 5 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. The team will give an update on the Finding of No Significant Impact documents, environmental process, schedule, visual quality group and work beginning this summer. After the presentation, there will be time for questions about the project. For those unable to attend, visit

mndot.gov/d1/projects/blatnik-bridge

for updated information and a video of materials presented at the meeting.

Superior: Presbyterian women are holding a rummage sale from 3-6 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th St. E.

Superior: Presbyterian women are holding a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th St. E.

Superior: The Barker's Island Farmers' Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.