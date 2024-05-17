Community Calendar: Rummage sales, farmers' markets, skate park

May 17—Superior: Presbyterian women are holding a rummage sale from 3-6 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th St. E.

Superior: Presbyterian women are holding a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th St. E.

Superior: The Barker's Island Farmers' Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Virtual: The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board's strategic directions and development committee meets at 10 a.m.; its One-Stop-Operator meets at 1 p.m. and the youth committee meets at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details and Zoom access, email Mari Kay-Nabozny at

mari@nwwib.com

.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers' Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave., east of the World of Wheels Skate Center.

Superior: The city of Superior is hosting a community meeting at 5 p.m. at Superior Middle School to discuss the skate park at Heritage Park. Grindline Skateparks has been commissioned to design and build a brand-new cast-in-place concrete skate park. To make sure the design best fits the community's needs, the city wants to hear from the community. An online survey is also available at

tinyurl.com/Superior-Skatepark-Project

.