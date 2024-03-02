Community Calendar of Events

Mar. 1—Odyssey 2024 Challenge Through April 15th

Contact: Frances Smith, President of CCFoPH, 541-297-0841 The Coos Odyssey 2024 challenge starts January 1st and goes through April 15th. The Coos County Friends of Public Health is hosting this fundraising event, and registration is now open at www.ccfoph.org. It's a fun way to achieve fitness goals in the New Year. Participants "race" around Coos County, and track their actual exercise activities on the virtual route of 229 miles. Miles can be counted for many types of activities, e.g., walking, biking, running, swimming, pickleball, bowling, and dance. Joining a team with friends, family or colleagues can help with motivation to maintain daily exercise and finish the course. Cost to participate is $25 (plus a $2.50 signup fee), and the proceeds will help Coos County families in need through the Nurses' Purse fund at Coos Health and Wellness. The sponsors supporting this fundraising event are Banner Bank, First Community Credit Union, NW Natural, Bigfoot Beverages, Advanced Health, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Wild Coast Running Co., Blue Ridge Strategies, Eva and Steven Shimotakahara, South Coast Striders, and the Coos History Museum.

-------------

Lego Building Program

12-1:30 pm, March 2nd

Coos Bay Public Library

Looking for a rainy-day activity? This winter, the Coos Bay Public Library will offer a series of building programs using Lego® building blocks. The program will be offered the first Saturday of every month (January 6, February 3, and March 2) from 12:00pm until 1:30pm. Participants will use the library's brick collection to create. All children under the age of twelve must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or visit the library's website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/.

-------------

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group

1-2:20 pm,

March 14th & April 18th

Coos Bay Public Library

The Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group has moved its monthly meeting to the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. The support group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 1:00 — 2:30 and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO). Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

------------

Grand Opening

Gardner & Day,

Attorneys at Law

March 23, 2024 3-5pm

170 South 2nd St.,

Coos Bay

We cordially invite you to our Grand Opening at our new location the HighRoad Building. There will be light snacks, refreshments, and good company from 3-5pm. We look forward to seeing you there. RSVP by 03-10-24 at 458-901-8393 or info@CoosAttorney.com

-------------

¡SPANGLISH!:

Spanish Conversational Program

March 7 5:00pm-6:00pm (Zoom) and Saturday, March 16 10:30am-11:30am (Library)

Coos Bay Public Library Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom (virtual meeting software) and in-person. We meet twice a month: every first Thursday on Zoom and every third Saturday at the library. February sessions will be on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00pm-6:00pm (Zoom) and Saturday, March 16 from 10:30am-11:30am (Library).

Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk!

This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Thursday Zoom sessions @ https://bit.ly/3bihvqB

-------------

Working with children in the kitchen

March 7, at 10:00am

Coos Bay Public Library Coos Bay Public Library and Oregon State University Extension Office's Food Hero Program are offering a program to give parents tips and tricks for working with children in the kitchen. In this hands-on session adults and toddlers or preschoolers ages 0-5 will assemble a simple healthy snack. The free event will be held at the Coos Bay Public Library.

The program is being offered by the Oregon State University Extension Service. Oregon State University Extension Service partners with local communities to provide trusted expertise and science-based knowledge to address critical issues and help every Oregonian thrive. The Coos County Extension Office is based in Myrtle Point and offers a wide range of programming throughout the year for all ages, including outreach with the Food Hero program, food preservation, gardening, and support for 4-H.

For more information on the Coos Bay Public Library, visit the Coos Bay Public Library's website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.

-------------

Hope in Parkinson's. Wednesday, March 21 from 3:30pm-5:00pm.

The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with Libby Kennard, Parkinson's Resources' Program Lead, and presenter, Jeff Kraakevik, MD at OHSU, to offer this FREE event for those who wish to learn more about living with this disease.

------------

Pigs on the Wing: A Pink Floyd Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective", will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite