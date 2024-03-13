Community Calendar of Events

Mar. 12—Did you know that a person walking with a white cane is blind?

The American Council of the Blind of Oregon, Southwest Chapter meets every second Saturday at The Venture Inn Restaurant at Inland Point, 2265 Inland Point Dr., North Bend. Lunch is at 11:30am; meeting 12:30. Call Leonard Kokle at 541-888-0846 for more information.

-------------

South Coast Head Start is accepting applications for our FREE preschool and Early Head Start program for qualifying families for the 2023-2024 program year!

We offer a fun, researched-based curriculum; free and healthy meals; and child develop-ment, nutrition, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. No potty-training required!

Our ser-vices are for pregnant participants to children age 5.

Call us to-day at 541-888-3717 and ask for enrollment. Or visit us at our Facebook and Instagram page: South Coast Head Start. Priority is given to Homeless children, Foster children, and children with disabilities.

-------------

Dancing at the Reedsport senior center

Every Wednesday

9:30 — 11:30 am

Free dance lessons start at 9:30 am followed by music and dancing until just before lunch. All are invited even if you don't dance — just enjoy

Dance slow dance, waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha and more

Reedsport senior center

460 Winchester ave

Reedsport, oregon

541-271-4884

-------------

Odyssey 2024 Challenge Through April 15th

Contact: Frances Smith, President of CCFoPH, 541-297-0841 The Coos Odyssey 2024 challenge starts January 1st and goes through April 15th. The Coos County Friends of Public Health is hosting this fundraising event, and registration is now open at www.ccfoph.org. It's a fun way to achieve fitness goals in the New Year. Participants "race" around Coos County, and track their actual exercise activities on the virtual route of 229 miles. Miles can be counted for many types of activities, e.g., walking, biking, running, swimming, pickleball, bowling, and dance. Joining a team with friends, family or colleagues can help with motivation to maintain daily exercise and finish the course. Cost to participate is $25 (plus a $2.50 signup fee), and the proceeds will help Coos County families in need through the Nurses' Purse fund at Coos Health and Wellness. The sponsors supporting this fundraising event are Banner Bank, First Community Credit Union, NW Natural, Bigfoot Beverages, Advanced Health, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Wild Coast Running Co., Blue Ridge Strategies, Eva and Steven Shimotakahara, South Coast Striders, and the Coos History Museum.

-------------

¡SPANGLISH!:

Spanish Conversational Program

Saturday, March 16 from 10:30am-11:30am (Library)

Coos Bay Public Library will be offering

¡SPANGLISH!:

Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom (virtual meeting software) and in-person. We meet twice a month: every first Thursday on Zoom and every third Saturday at the library. February sessions will be on.

Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk!

This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Thursday Zoom sessions @ https://bit.ly/3bihvqB

------------

St. Patty Day Festival

March 15-17

WINE DINNER limited seats available. Celebrate the kick-off of St Patty Day Festival! Friday, March 15th enjoy a feast, wines, live music by Uncorked featuring a Harp, Guitar & Vocals! RSVP ONLY for wine dinner! Lori 541-297-8472

FESTIVAL March 16 & 17 St Patty Day Festival info! Saturday 16th Time: 11 to 7. Sunday 17th Time: 11 to 4. Featuring Arch Rock, 7-Devils, Two- Shy & Bandon Brewing! Irish Specialty Cocktails, Bandon Rain Cider, On The Waterfront Wines, Face Rock Creamery Cheese, Amanda's Chocolates, Spices. Washed Ashore! Oregon Coast Axe! Irish Eats! 2-full days of Celtic music! We hope to see you at the St. Patty Day Festival. Tickets at the door! Offering Hotel Discounts Available for the entire weekend. Mention: BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE CLUB Only in Bandon 250 1st St SW Bandon Questions: 541-297-8472 Home of: Farm & Sea, Warehouse Coffee Cafe, The Washed Ashore Project

-------------

Bay Area Concert Band directed by Steve Simpkins Spring Concert

Thursday — March 21, 2024 @ 7:30 PM at

1st Presbyterian Church

Pony Creek Road ~ North Bend

Free Admission

~ Donations appreciated

Learn more about us on www.bayareaconcertband.org

-------------

Comedy for the Kids with Angel Ocasio

2:00pm,

Saturday, March 16 Bay Public Library.

The event is free and open to all ages and will be offered in English and Spanish. Nationally recognized as a top physical comedian in the Pacific Northwest, Angel Ocasio combines physical comedy, magic, juggling, music, and his unique style of comedy to present a fun family show. A graduate of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, Ocasio has performed and taught audiences around the world. Since 2011, Ocasio has been the official Portland Rose Festival's award-winning "Clown Prince" and is the artistic

director for the Rose Festival Clowns.

For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x3606 or by visiting the library's website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org.

------------

Health & Wellness Fair & Garden Starting Party

10am-2pm

Coquille March 16

Community Center

Get ready for some fun times this spring as the Coquille Valley Seed Community is joining forces with the Coquille Valley Hospital's Garden Starting Party this year!

We will be holding our annual Seed Swap on Saturday, March 16th from 10 AM — 2 PM at the Garden Starting Party at the Coquille Community Center. If you are a local producer of seeds/plant/any propagative material, please bring all that you would like to share and make sure your items are clearly marked with plant/seed name and year saved. We will have seed envelopes for you to label the seeds you recieve. Because we are joining forces with the Garden Starting Party, there will be so much more garden-related items and activities to enjoy.

Everyone is welcome and remember that you don't need to offer seeds/plants in order to receive them.

If you would like to share your seed list with members beforehand or if you have any questions, please email to coquillevalleyseedcommunity@gmail.com.

If you are interested in being a vendor or want a booth reservation, please contact Beth Heatongrindel at 541-396-1052 or beth.heatongrindel@cvhospital.org.

-------------

Parkinson's Support Group 2nd Thursday each month

1-2:30pm

Coos Bay Public Library

The Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group has moved its monthly meeting to the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. The support group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 1:00 — 2:30 and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO). Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

-------------

AMVETS POST 10 Presents Chili & Cornbreak Coos-Off

March 16 1-3pm

Coos Bay Eagles

568 S 2nd St., Coos Bay

50/50 raffle.

Entry fee is $10

Tasting & Vote — $5 Suggested Donation

-------------

Grand Opening Gardner & Day, Attorneys at Law

March 23, 2024 3-5pm

170 South 2nd St.,

Coos Bay

We cordially invite you to our Grand Opening at our new location the HighRoad Building. There will be light snacks, refreshments, and good company from 3-5pm. We look forward to seeing you there. RSVP by 03-10-24 at 458-901-8393 or info@CoosAttorney.com

-------------

Pigs on the Wing: A Pink Floyd Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective", will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite