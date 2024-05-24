Community Calendar of Events

May 23—COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP:

Starring Kelli! The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with Coos Head Food Co-op to offer this FREE, virtual community event on every fourth Thursday. Did you know that a person walking with a white cane is blind? The American Council of the Blind of Oregon, Southwest Chapter meets every second Saturday at The Venture Inn Restaurant at Inland Point, 2265 Inland Point Dr., North Bend. Lunch is at 11:30am; meeting 12:30. Call Leonard Kokle at 541-888-0846 for more information.

-------------

¡SPANGLISH!:

Spanish conversational program scheduled at Coos Bay Library

Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program on every third Saturday at the library from 10:30am-11:30am. June session: June 15.

Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk!This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills.

-------------

South Coast Head Start is accepting applications for our FREE preschool and Early Head Start program for qualifying families for the 2023-2024 program year! We offer a fun, researched-based curriculum; free and healthy meals; and child development, nutrition, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. No potty-training required!

Our services are for pregnant participants to children age 5.

Call us to-day at 541-888-3717 and ask for enrollment. Or visit us at our Facebook and Instagram page: South Coast Head Start. Priority is given to Homeless children, Foster children, and children with disabilities.

-------------

Dancing at the Reedsport Senior Center

Every Wednesday

9:30 — 11:30 am!

Free dance lessons start at 9:30 am followed by music and dancing until just before lunch. All are invited even if you don't dance — just enjoy

Dance slow dance, waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha and more

Reedsport Senior Center

460 Winchester Ave.

Reedsport, Oregon

541-271-4884

-------------

COOS ART MUSEUM UPCOMING EVENTS

May 25- Art Inspired!

Overcoming Art Block, class & open studio, 2-6pm (Free to members! Sign-up online to reserve your spot)

-------------

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group

meets on the second Thursday of each month

from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Coos Bay Public Library,

525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, Myrtlewood Room

and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.

Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336

Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

-------------

Community Yoga

The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, to offer this FREE virtual event for those seeking guided practice. We meet every second Thursday via Zoom. Thursday, May 9 at 6:00pm.

-------------

LIGHTHOUSE BLUES Bandon 4th of July — Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys

Come celebrate the 4th of July with some bluesy tunes by Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys at LIGHTHOUSE BLUES in Bandon!

Thursday, July 4 ·

6 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

Come celebrate Independence Day with some soulful blues music. Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys will be rocking the stage, guaranteeing a night filled with good vibes and great tunes. Don't miss out on this in-person event — grab your friends and get ready to dance the night away at The Bandon Fisheries Warehouse!

-----------

Shine On — Grateful Dead Tribute Band coming to Bandon!

Starts on Friday, July 12 —6:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

THE BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is excited to bring you Southern Oregon's very popular Grateful Dead Tribute Band... Shine On!

Food & Beverage

Available on site.

Beer, Wine, Cider,

Cocktails , Non-Alcoholic

No outside food &

beverage allowed.

Doors open at 6 pm

-----------

Petunia & The Vipers

Saturday, July 27 ·

6:30 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is so excited to bring you Petunia & The Vipers. FOOD & BEVERAGES available.

Beer, Wine, Cider, Cocktails, non-alcoholic.

NO outside food & beverage! Doors open at 6pm

-----------

Coos-Curry Housing Authority

Regular Board Meeting

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

at 4:00 PM

In-Person: 1700 Monroe

North Bend, Oregon

Zoom Meeting

ID: 993 3961 7298

Passcode: 784560

-----------

North Bend City Housing Authority

Annual Board Meeting

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM

Conference Room

1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459

Zoom Meeting

ID: 993 3961 7298

Passcode: 784560