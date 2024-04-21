Community Bulletin Board for April 21, 2024

Apr. 20—Earth Day talks at Lyme Public Hall

The Lyme Public Hall is celebrating Earth Day with a series of free public talks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21, featuring local experts. The public is invited to attend any of these talks. For details about each presentation and speaker, please visit http://lymepublichall.org.

10-11 a.m. — "A Biologist's Perspective on What Makes Lyme Special," with Jim Arrigoni (environmental director, Lyme Land Conservation Trust)

11 a.m.-noon — "Why Backyard Habitat Matters," with Judy Preston (environmental professional)

Noon-1 p.m. — Lunch Break: Bring your own Brown Bag (drinks and cookies provided by Lyme Public Hall)

1-2 p.m. — "Beyond Organic Pest Management" with Emma Sutphen (farmer, Adesa Farm, North Stonington)

2-3 p.m. — "Mother Earth Friendly Gardening" with Craig Floyd (retired farm manager, Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center's Craig Floyd Giving Garden at Coogan Farm)

3-4 p.m. — "Beekeeping Basics" with Tom Kalal (Cranberry Meadow Farm, East Lyme)

Space is limited, and reservations are recommended. Email info@lymepublichall.org to reserve your place.

Help with Little Free Libraries April 27

The Rotary Club of New London is looking for help to keep the numerous Little Free Libraries it oversees full of books for children and adults. Drop off gently used fiction and nonfiction books at Toby May Field, Ocean Avenue, New London, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

The club is especially in need of children's books and books written in Spanish. The Rotary Club oversees Little Free Libraries throughout the city at Toby May Field, Williams Park, the bus stop at Hodges Square, St. Mary's Church, Ocean Beach Park, the Community Meal Center and McDonald Park.

Ship model show and conference April 27

The 41st annual Northeast Joint Clubs Connecticut Marine Model Society will hold its Marine/Ship Model Show and Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Port 'N' Starboard Convention Center at Ocean Beach Park in New London.

Dozens of models will be on display, along with books and supplies. There also will be vendors and demonstrations and talks on modeling. Admission is $10, with those 12 and under free. For information, visit www.ctshipmodels.org.

Vietnam vets to meet in Norwich on April 27

The annual Vietnam Veterans Day program, sponsored by the Norwich Area Veterans' Council, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Veterans Rally Point, 24 Stott Ave. in the Norwich Industrial Park.

The guest speaker will be Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ronald Welch, commissioner of the state Department of Veterans Affairs. Also on hand will be Silver Star recipient the Rev. Phil Salois, national chaplain of the Vietnam Veterans of America. For information, call (860) 608-0472.

Workshop on trash and recycling April 23

Otis Library in Norwich will host a workshop on trash and recycling with the Norwich Public Works Department and Casella Waste Systems at noon Tuesday, April 23, in the library's Community Room. No registration is necessary.

Sailing club meets May 2 in Old Saybrook

The Shoreline Sailing Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Clark Memorial Field, 210 Elm St., Old Saybrook (across the street from Pasta Vita). Members and first-time guests are free, and others pay $10. For more information about this 35-plus singles group, visit shorelinesailingclub.com. While boating is its primary focus, the calendar includes social activities throughout the year. No sailing experience is needed.

Stonington Education Fund fundraiser April 28

The Stonington Education Fund will hold a trivia night fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Jealous Monk restaurant in Olde Mistick Village.

All ages are welcome, with teams of up to six players allowed. The cost is $20 a player. All proceeds go to the Stonington Education Fund. To buy tickets, visit https://stoningtoneducationfund.net/.

Artisan Market in Groton on April 27

The Friends of the Bill Memorial Library will hold a Spring Indoor Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St. in the City of Groton.

More than 30 local artists and crafters will offer an extensive selection of gifts. For more information, call (860) 445-0392 or visit http://www.billmemorial.org.

Environmental justice and climate resiliency panel

"A Conversation on Environmental Justice and Climate Resiliency" will be hosted by the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Mystic Aquarium's Milne Center, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.

The Earth Day event will include nonprofit, municipal and tribal advocates who are implementing conservation strategies while increasing equitable decision making and access to nature. Learn from local experts how you can take steps to support regional efforts to mitigate the challenges presented by climate change.

Guest speakers include Tim Clark, a landscape architect and the Resilient Southeastern Connecticut program director with The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut; Cierra Patrick, the economic cevelopment manager at City of Groton; and Rahiem Eleazer, a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation who has worked in the environmental sector for five years. The conversation facilitator is Lynn Stoddard, the Founder and Executive Director of Sustainable Connecticut.

To register, contact Pam Mola at pamela@cfect.org or call (860) 442-3572.

Embroiderers' Guild exhibit in Groton

The Embroiderers' Guild of America, Connecticut River Valley Chapter, the only chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America in Connecticut, has installed an exhibit at Groton Public Library displaying a wide variety of embroidery projects completed by its members. The display will remain at the library until April 30.

Although the CRVC-EGA chapter is based in Wethersfield, some of its members live in the shoreline area, and their work is featured.

Pizza Contest & Dance Party April 26

Thrive 55+ Active Living Center in Groton will be holding a Pizza Contest & Dance Party fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26.

Area pizza restaurants donate their signature pizza for this event. Attendees then vote for their favorite. The winner will be crowned the "Best Pizza" and have bragging rights until next year's event. Go to https://www.groton-ct.gov/departments/parksrec/seniors/index.php to learn more.

Lyme Public Library events in May

Top events in May at Lyme Public Library will include the Shell & Bee Studio Art Class Series — Afternoon Art starting at 4 p.m. May 7. Ms. Marissa of Shell & Bee Studio will lead a class for students in grades 1-5.

On May 8 and May 18, the library offers One-on-One Tech Support Help Day from 2 to 4 p.m. USA Financial Services will present "Social Security: How to Make it Work for You." at 6 p.m. May 8 and "Building a Lasting Legacy: Estate Planning" at 6 p.m. May 16.

The film "Under the Naga Tail: A True Story of Survival, Bravery, and Escape from the Cambodian Genocide" and "Ghost Mountain" will be shown at 7 p.m. May 11, in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander month.

The Lyme Public Library Cookbook Club will meet at 1 p.m. May 18, and the Cool-ology STEAM Lab, designed for children ages 6-11, meets that day at 11 a.m.

On May 23, a "Reptiles in Lyme Talk" with Jim Arrigoni will be held at 7 p.m., and on May 25 a "Stitchcraft" Club will meet at 12:30 p.m.

To register for any of these programs, visit programreg@lymepl.org or call 860-434- 2272.

Model Train Show fundraiser at Camp Harkness

A Model Train Show fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Camp Harkness in Waterford.

The Camp Harkness Train Show is sponsored by the nonprofit Camp Harkness Foundation. The show will have operating layouts including HO scale, G scale, O scale and live steam, prize drawings and food to purchase.

Admission for adults is $5; children 10 and under are free. All proceeds go to the Camp Harkness Foundation for therapeutic programs and adaptive equipment to enhance the lives of campers and passholders.

For more information, call (860) 443-7818 or email Campharknessfoundation@gmail.com.

'Helen Clarke's Mystic' walking tour April 27

The Mystic River Historical Society will present "A Walk Through Helen Clarke's Mystic" at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

The tour will feature a look at Mystic in the early 1900s, based on the writings of Helen Clarke, who grew up in Mystic during the first two decades of the 20th century and whose diary was published by the historical society in 1997. Space for the tour is limited; call (860) 536-4779 or email the Mystic River Historical Society (info@mystichistory.org) to register. Cost is $10 for MRHS members, $20 for nonmembers.

The walk will start at the Union Baptist Church parking lot at 119 High St. in Mystic and end at Portersville Academy, also on High Street, where there will be a display of Helen Clarke photos and memorabilia. Copies of the Helen Clarke diary will be for sale. The parking lot at Union Baptist has been reserved for parking for those who sign up for the walk. There will be no walk if it rains, and there is no rain date.

For information, email stevemenno@yahoo.com.

Norwich Toastmasters meet Wednesdays

Norwich Toastmasters meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month and provides an opportunity to learn how to improve your communication and leadership skills. Members use a variety of resources to practice their skills in a positive and supportive learning environment that fosters self-confidence and personal growth.

For more information visit https://4779255.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Veterans' coffeehouse schedule locally

The Thames Valley Council for Community Action's RSVP Veterans' Coffeehouses are held on the following schedule:

First and third Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m., Easterseals-Rally Point, 24 Stott Ave.(Norwich Business Park), Norwich

First and third Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m., Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway

First and third Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., Mystic Congregational Church, 43 E. Main St., Mystic

First and third Fridays, 9-11 a.m., New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad St., New London

Second and fourth Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m., Montville Senior Center, 12 Maple Ave., Montville

Second and fourth Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck

Second and fourth Fridays, 9-11 a.m., Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton

The Veterans Coffeehouse will be closed if schools are canceled or delayed in town due to inclement weather.

Community Bulletin Board is a free service of The Day. To submit, email times@theday.com. For easy access to websites and emails listed here, go to www.theday.com and type "Bulletin Board" into the search bar.