Community benefits agreement might direct some money toward maintaining downtown parks

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, at left, was joined by Jaguars President Mark Lamping and the city's lead stadium negotiator Mike Weinstein during a town hall meeting in Mandarin on May 15 about the proposed stadium agreement. The deal will come up for a vote Tuesday evening by City Council but community benefits agreement portion won't be finalized until later this summer.

The much-debated community benefit agreement that's part of the bigger stadium legislation might use a portion of the Jaguars' financial contribution to pay for maintaining the chain of downtown riverfront parks the city will be building in the coming years.

Maintenance of those parks was not in the $300 million community benefits agreement negotiated by Mayor Donna Deegan and the Jaguars, but it has emerged as a potential use as city leaders and the Jaguars continue to look at how to dedicate dollars from the agreement for specific programs.

City Council president-designate Randy White suggested last week that $25 million of the Jaguars' share of the agreement could go toward maintaining downtown riverfront parks, but City Council has not voted on any specific figure. Deegan has voiced support for park maintenance being part of the community benefits agreement but she hasn't put a dollar figure on it.

City spokesman Phillip Perry said a portion of the Jaguars commitment would help fund maintenance of the riverfront park system and "we fully expect their contribution will create meaningful programs."

City Council President Ron Salem said he is open to the community benefit agreement paying for maintenance of Riverfront Plaza, Shipyards West Park and Metropolitan Park along the Northbank. Jaguars owner Shad Khan is building a Four Seasons Hotel & Residences next to Met Park and the other parks would be in walking distance of the Four Seasons when the city extends the Northbank Riverwalk to Met Park.

A view from the USS Orleck ship museum shows a portion of the riverfront property that will become Shipyards West Park on largely vacant land that was a shipyards decades ago.

"Clearly, the Jaguars have expressed a need to not only build those parks but maintain them," Salem said. "Historically, one of the things the city does not do well is maintain things after we build them."

As part of the Four Seasons deal, Khan's development company Iguana Investments Florida agreed in 2021 it would provide $4 million in a park partnership with the city for maintenance and programs at Met Park. That support would be $200,000 a year for 20 years.

Also in flux is how much the community benefit agreement will pay for revitalization of the Eastside neighborhood near the sports complex and for countywide programs geared toward economic development, affordable housing and reducing homelessness.

Those funding decisions still are to be determined later and won't be finalized when City Council votes Tuesday evening on the stadium legislation.

Mayor Deegan 'very optimistic' heading toward City Council vote

Deegan and the Jaguars started negotiations on the stadium renovation and lease soon after she took office a year ago. Deegan filed the legislation this month and Salem moved it on an accelerated schedule that will bring it up for a vote by council at the end of its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The series of City Council workshops came after Deegan, her lead negotiator Mike Weinstein and Jaguars President Mark Lamping had town hall meetings at five locations around Jacksonville that hundreds of residents attended.

"I think it's a really good deal for our community, for the Jaguars, for the city," Deegan said Monday. "And I hope that it does pass with flying colors. It would be a nice exclamation point on the end of that."

The city would pay $775 million of the $1.4 billion of work for a wholesale stadium renovation including the addition of a covered roof for shade from the sweltering heat in early-season games.

City Council voted last week to split a proposed $300 million community benefits agreement, which is on top of the stadium work, by keeping part of it in the stadium legislation to be voted on Tuesday and moving the rest into new legislation that council will take up later this summer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave a first look at renderings for its "Stadium of the Future" Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in a video. The plans would renovate TIAA Bank Field, as well as add a sports entertainment district near the property.

Deegan said she is "grateful that we have the opportunity to implement at least a portion of the community benefits agreement" in the legislation that council will vote on Tuesday.

"But I want everyone to know that I'm also very committed to making sure we get the rest of that community benefits agreement across the finish line," she said. "When council comes back from their break in mid-July, we are absolutely committed to those issues of affordable housing, homelessness (and) making sure that we create a benefit for the entire community in all of this."

Original community benefit agreement totaled $300 million

In the proposal negotiated by Deegan and the Jaguars, the team would have paid $150 million over 30 years and the city would have spent $150 million over a couple of years.

The Jaguars' $150 million would have been for affordable housing, reducing homelessness and economic development in the Eastside, along with affordable housing, reducing homelessness and workforce development for countywide programs, according to the original proposal.

But in the revised agreement filed with the amended stadium legislation (2024-904) that City Council will vote on Tuesday, the language for the Jaguars' contribution says it will be for "programs and initiatives that advance the development and well-being of the Jacksonville community and its residents."

That change is aimed at making it possible for three City Council members to vote on the legislation containing the revised agreement without having to abstain because they work for non-profits that might seek grants for programs in the categories in the original community benefits agreement.

Avoiding those conflicts of interest also prompted a change in the city's portion of the community benefits agreement. City Council kept $56 million that will go to three downtown parks — Riverfront Plaza, Shipyards West Park, and Metropolitan Park — plus improvements to the city-owned Flex Field in the sports complex.

A rendering shows how a great lawn would be the centerpiece of Riverfront Plaza being built in downtown Jacksonville. The open space would enable outdoor events such as concerts.

The other $94 million will be decided in a separate piece of legislation after City Council returns from its summer break in July. The original community benefits agreement broke that down to $50 million for countywide workforce development, affordable housing and reducing homelessness; $30 million for those same programs in the Eastside: and $14 million for countywide park improvements and recreational activities.

Because the city is not voting on the full $150 million of its share on Tuesday, the Jaguars' proposed $150 million contribution dropped to about $118.7 million. The Jaguars have said if the city boosts its contribution back toward $150 million, the team likewise will raise its financial commitment.

"We fully anticipate the City Council will take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to create impactful investments across the county and in the Eastside neighborhood through forthcoming legislation which would activate the entire $300 million agreement between the city and the team," Perry said.

