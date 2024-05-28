Community benefits agreement increases public support for Jaguars stadium deal, UNF poll finds

Jacksonville voters more strongly favor the $150 million in funding for a community benefits agreement as part of the city’s deal with the Jaguars than they do the expenditure for a renovated stadium, a new University of North Florida poll found.

When asked about matching the Jaguars investment into workforce and community development, affordable housing, homelessness and parks, 81% of respondents supported the city cost. In comparison, 41% supported spending $775 million on the stadium renovation itself.

The poll released Tuesday asked 667 registered Duval County voters about various stadium-related scenarios, including if voters would withhold the funding even if it meant losing the Jaguars. Researchers found that, hypothetically, 58% would rather spend the projected stadium money on other city priorities, such as a new county jail, infrastructure improvements or paying down the pension debt.

“This is obviously a purely hypothetical question, since we don’t get to pick and choose the way public funds are allocated, but when it really comes down to it, if they had their way, most people would rather spend their tax money on something else besides the stadium,” Michael Binder, the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab director, said.

Mayor Donna Deegan presented the framework of a stadium deal, which includes the community benefits agreement, to City Council earlier this month. She has since started a series of town halls to answer residents’ questions and sell the idea of a $755 million city investment in a renovated EverBank Stadium.

Under the deal negotiated between the mayor’s office and the Jaguars, the city would foot 55% of the renovation bill, including maintenance on the current structure, and the team would renew its 30 year lease of the space.

The City Council president hoped to vote on the deal June 25, but the exact date of the vote is still undetermined.

Voters support referendum on stadium spending

Combining the community benefits agreement with the renovation costs caused overall support of the deal to jump to 56%.

Still, 72% of respondents said they would prefer to vote on the spending in a referendum, which Deegan has repeatedly spoken against.

“As your mayor, it is my responsibility to make difficult decisions,” she said at a May 20 town hall. “It is the city’s responsibility, the council’s responsibility, to have a representative government. If we put every difficult decision up to a referendum in this city, we wouldn’t get anything done.”

Deegan will conclude her town hall meetings this week with events Wednesday at Sandalwood High School and Thursday at Westside High School. The meetings are scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: UNF poll shows limited support for Deegan, Jaguars stadium deal