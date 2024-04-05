Community activists ask MPHD for resources against gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Too many lives are lost to gun violence in Middle Tennessee. That’s the message a group of community activists are echoing to the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD).

Metro Nashville has seen numerous shootings over the last year, including this past Easter Sunday when multiple people were shot, one fatally, inside a Salemtown coffee shop during brunch. Violence like this has inspired community activists to seek ways to address this problem.

Mothers Over Murders founder Clemmie Greenlee, Security & Intelligence expert JC Shegog, Pass the Beauty founder Centoria Franklin, and other concerned citizens met at MPHD Friday, April 5, to express their desire for resources.

They want mental health initiatives for youth and to invest in community centers for kids to have structured activities, such as taking kids on field trips and giving them a outlet to express themselves, instead of them having idle time.

“It’s getting just too bad out here. I’m having friends call me due to the fact their son is being murdered,” Franklin said. “There are businesses being affected by violence and it’s important for me to have these conversations.”

Franklin is an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and also works to help stop child bullying. She encourages the community to stand up and support children.

Also sitting at the discussion table was Monique Wells, a mother of four who recently had family members robbed at gunpoint. Her sister’s fiancé was at Food Lion on Bell Road when someone robbed him at gunpoint and shot him. Metro police are still searching for the suspect in that incident.

Wells firmly believes in child mentorship and supporting kids into positive goals and organizations. She thinks the violence in the community will only get worse if no one works to stop and prevent it.

MPHD leaders want to continue working with the group and want to provide any help they can for Nashville.

