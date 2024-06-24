Community Action to begin taking cooling assistance applications

Community Action of Etowah County on June 24 will begin scheduling appointments for its Regular and Crisis Cooling assistance programs.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; the office is closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. Applicants with pending applications will be the only ones served on Fridays.

The Regular Cooling Program provides general cooling assistance to eligible households that meet guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

The Crisis Cooling Program provides assistance to households with an “energy-related” crisis. Household members with a medical situation caused or aggravated by extreme heat conditions in the home may qualify for the program.

Households must meet all points of eligibility for the respective programs before assistance can be awarded. Documentation can be faxed or emailed, and must be for the month before the date of a client’s appointment.

Items required include:

Total household income from all sources;

Social Security cards (Medicaid cards aren’t accepted) for all household members;

A photo ID of head of household and/or spouse;

Food stamp (SNAP) allotment letters for all household members;

Child support payment receipts (bank statements or electronic copies accepted);

Current signed lease agreement (public housing lease must show utility allowance);

Current electric bill.

A household member who is unemployed and currently doesn’t have income must complete a Declaration of Household Income form available from Community Action.

Employed household members must provide check stubs to verify their income. Bank statements don't qualify as verification for Social Security or SSI benefits.

A letter from the Social Security office or a representation letter from an attorney is required if a household member has applied for Social Security or SSI benefits and the status is pending.

Custody claims require legal documentation, such as guardianship declarations,as verification.

People who live in assisted living or public housing projects and pay utility bills may be eligible for regular or crisis assistance. They must submit proof of out-of-pocket utility allowance and reimbursement payments, such as a lease agreement or tenant income certification, along with the other documentation.

The monthly income limits for eligibility:

One person, $1,883;

Two people, $2,555;

Three people, $3,228;

Four people, $3,900;

Five people, $4,573;

Add $673 for each additional household member.

Contact Community Action at 256-546-9271 or eccsp@comcast.net with questions or for more information.

