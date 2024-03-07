Communities of Shalom sets health and wellness priorities for the year

Mar. 7—FAIRMONT — Although their objectives change, the Communities of Shalom are guided by the same goal year after year.

For the Committee on Health and Wellness, that means taking an evidence-based approach.

"The challenge is, are we busy or are we effective," Renée Verbanic, prevention specialist at the Communities of Shalom, said. Verbanic chairs one of the four main committees that comprise the organization. "To hold our feet to the fire and say, if we use evidence based prevention strategies, we are much more likely to be effective and not just busy. And so we hold ourselves to that kind of benchmark. To use what research says makes a difference when you're building capacity in your community. "

To that end, the organization held its annual retreat and business meeting in January. The communities laid out the objectives each of its four subdivision committees intend to pursue throughout the year.

The four committees are Health and Wellness, Spirituality, Economic and Housing, and Multicultural. Each committee is guided by a central goal, which committee members try to accomplish by setting objectives to meet throughout the year. Verbanic said the committees were guided by the SMART framework, meaning each objective must be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and adhere to a timetable.

The Health and Wellness committee set the goal of fostering accessibility to health care and wellness strategies, using evidence base preventative practices. Three objectives will help meet that goal. The first involves providing a normal developmental guide titled "Neuro-Whereabouts" to school counselors. The book provides parents and students with guidance on preventing high risk youth behavior.

So far, Verbanic and her team have provided materials on the book to 90% of school counselors in Marion County. They are also holding a book study for 5 weeks to acquaint counselors with the book's content.

The second thing Verbanic's committee is doing will focus on teaching kids how to refuse in high pressure situation.

"How do you do that without losing your friends," Verbanic said. "How do you do that without looking like a dork? How do you do that without tripping over your tongue? How do you articulate a refusal with your shoulders back and your head held high?"

Verbanic clarified that the majority of kids don't engage in high risk behaviors. However, it's important to teach that skill, because it could keep teens from making poor choices that have a negative impact on their long term wellbeing.

With spikes in vaping and influencers on social media pushing questionable choices, teaching and practicing refusal can be critical.

Finally, her committee is also focused on working to support the Marion County Quick Response Team's mission. The team works to help people with substance use disorder and also provides the public with free Narcan training.

Jill Poe, Monongalia County coordinator for the Office of Drug Control policy, works closely with the communities, but especially with Verbanic's team.

"What we do is try to assist every coalition in all of our counties, to help provide them with information resources, and sometimes just extra help, and anything that we can do," Poe said.

Poe provides a lot of the research and assessment that Verbanic and some of the other committees use to plan their objectives. Poe is also part of West Virginia Prevention Solutions. Part of her goal is to ensure community wellness organizations don't duplicate work and communicate in order to work effectively together.

"We really try to reach out and grab hands and just keep moving forward with whatever that issue is," Poe said. "Sometimes we solve it. Sometimes we don't and the ones that we don't well, we just keep plugging away at it."

Poe said Communities of Shalom as a whole is crucial to Marion County because they provide help wherever its needed and avoid passing judgment on those who seek it. They work hard to be inclusive, because social problems don't discriminate. They take a holistic eye toward the whole of Marion County and apply their expertise to a variety of areas such as spirituality, housing, business, diversity or health and wellness to try and help the best they can.

"This group of individuals are an amazing group to be involved with," Poe said. "They lead with great experience from a variety of sectors. It's a great opportunity for anyone that might have it. If you have a question, have a need or just want to volunteer or be involved, I encourage them to reach out to them because there's so many things that they can be involved in."

