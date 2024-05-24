Communities in Sandusky, Ottawa counties plan Memorial Day observances

Several communities in Sandusky and Ottawa counties have announced special events planned for Memorial Day weekend.

Fremont's parade, ceremony

Fremont veterans will hold the annual wreath-laying ceremonies Monday at 9 a.m. at the Sandusky County Courthouse.

The parade will follow, starting at 10 a.m. at the corner of State and Front streets and ending at the entrance of Rodger Young Park.

Memorial Day in Fremont includes a parade in downtown.

Clyde to hold traditional parade Monday

The Clyde VFW Post 3343 will coordinate the Memorial Day Parade that begins on South Main Street. The parade will line up at 9 a.m. in the Auxter Funeral Home parking lot, 218 S. Main St. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. and travel north on Main to Buckeye Street, turn west and travel to George Street and cut over to Maple Street. The parade will then travel west on Maple and take a south turn on Spring Street to the St. Mary's Cemetery for a short service.

The procession will then return to Maple Street and go east to downtown, stopping at the Clyde Firefighters Memorial and Veterans Memorial for a short wreath-laying observance. The whole parade will then travel to McPherson Cemetery for the service. In case of rain, a service will be held at the VFW back hall on West Maple Street.

Gibsonburg plans own parade

Gibsonburg’s parade will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at the American Legion on South Main Street, proceed to the intersection of Main and Madison, turn left onto Madison and continue on West Madison to West Union Cemetery where services will be held.

Flag pole dedication planned on Sunday

A service and flag pole dedication is planned Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Union Cemetery, 7251 North CR 33, Tiffin at 1 p.m.

The speaker will be David Goodman. Music will be provided by the Old Fort Community Choir and Old Fort High School Music. Green Springs American Legion Post 295, Green Springs VFW 6067 and Bettsville American Legion Post 733 will participate.

Genoa groups plan Memorial Day service at cemetery

A ceremony is planned Monday at 9 a.m. at Clay Township Cemetery, 439 S. Opfer-Lentz Road, Elmore. The event is sponsored by the Genoa American Legion and Auxiliary Post 324. There will be performances by the Genoa American Legion Band, Genoa High School Band and Gabby Dunn.

There will be a cannon salute by the Cannoneers of Gibsonburg and a dove release. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs as there is limited seating.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont, Clyde to host own parades on Monday