Communities across Wisconsin rally to support West De Pere kid battling cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Owen Obey is only 7 years old and has had to take on more than any 7-year-old should.

Last summer, a tumor was found in Obey’s leg and he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

As a young wrestler at West De Pere, his community has rallied around him, and on Sunday afternoon, Stadium View Sports Bar in Green Bay hosted a Benefit for Obey in their Event Hall from noon until 4 p.m.

All money generated through the silent auctions and raffles will go directly to his family to help cover growing medical bills, travel for treatment, and purchases of prosthetic devices not covered by insurance.

“He’s been so strong and it’s gotten to the point that a friend of a friend of a friend heard about this and shared it with people and now we’ve started having people, not only in the Green Bay Area, but all across Wisconsin reach out to support him in any way they can,” said Obey’s aunt, Heather Heyrman.

Heyrman said she was shocked to see how many organizations, clubs, residents, friends, and families donated raffle baskets.

“We have a variety of silent auction items, I think we’re close to 210 of them, we have big table items, we have TVs and then we probably have about 150 bucket raffles as well,” explained Heyrman. “We’re doing carnival games, we just want this to be a fun family event for Owen and everyone else.”

To Owen Obey, there were thousands of people and thousands of baskets and he was overjoyed to see so many of his friends, classmates, teammates, and strangers coming together.

“He has inspired not only his classmates and myself but so many people,” said his first-grade teacher, Kelsey LaPierre.

Kelsey LaPierre has helped Owen’s Aunt for the past two months to get everything ready for the Benefit at Stadium View and continues to spread the word and be there for him.

As an educator, LaPierre has worked with many students but she said she’s never seen so much strength, resilience, and perseverance in someone so young.

“No matter what you’re going through, this little boy has gone through a lot and it is truly remarkable to see him continue to fight this cancer,” she said.

LaPierre said her one hope for Owen, with everything he’s going through, is that he will never change and will continue to have the same big smile on his face that he always has.

“Our biggest goal for today is just to make sure that he and his family can go home and just not have to worry about what comes next from a financial standpoint and make sure that we can get him the care and the treatment that he needs,” said Heyrman. “I also want him to know that so many people care about him and will do anything to support him.”

Obey’s aunts and uncles have set up a GoFundMe page that has generated nearly $32,000 in donations and hundreds of well-wishes as of Sunday night.

On June 22, another fundraiser event will be held at ‘The Woods’ in Bellevue for a fun outing on the golf course.

