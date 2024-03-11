Communi-'tea': Local Scouts gather for lesson in etiquette

Mar. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — As Lily Hanik and Meomi Latortue lifted paper tea cups from their saucers, the Girl Scouts weren't only getting treated to a Sunday snack.

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania's Boba Tea Party was also a lesson in etiquette and community.

"How do you drink your tea?" Troop 46643 leader Roxanne Tuinstra asked while watching one scout demonstrate. "That's right. You take a small sip and place it back on (the saucer)."

Approximately 128 Daisy, Brownie and Cadette scouts, their leaders and volunteers from 12 Greater Johnstown, Westmont Hilltop, Ferndale Area and Divine Mercy West troops gathered with Hope 4 Johnstown staff for the event at Westmont Presbyterian Church.

Girl Scouts Service Unit 4651 leaders Jeff Boback and Misty Stephens said organizers wanted the girls to have a fun time "as a community" of scouts — and they set up stations for flower-seed planting and bracelet- and hair clip-making activities.

"But (etiquette) is something they'll need to know in the real world," Stephens said, as a fellow scout leader showed a group how to fold a napkin nearby.

Local Scouts such as Hailie Miller, of Westmont-based Troop 3817, were taught to cut their chocolate-covered strawberries and eat them in smaller bites with forks — and to carefully lift their spoons to bring the soup to them, rather than leaning over their cups.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul donated supplies for the event.

Through a partnership with Hope 4 Johnstown and a Ross Park Mall retailer, the scouts were provided with Girl Scouts-themed Build-A-Bear dolls.

They were also building bonds, said Quan Britt, who serves as program director for the community anti-violence group.

"With Hope 4 Johnstown, we're all about the 'Urgency of Now,' " Britt said.

Much of that centers around the community's youth — and creating a broad range of opportunities that show them "how to do things the right way," he said.

Through partnerships with fellow community organizations, including local Girl Scouts, it can help Hope 4 Johnstown build bridges that can make a difference both now and in the future, he said.

By getting children together at a young age to socialize outside their own neighborhoods, it can have a lasting impact, Britt said.

"Ten years from now, some of these kids could see each other in a different situation and say 'Hey, I know her,' " he said.

Stephens credited Hope 4 Johnstown for its support, saying its donation helped make the tea party and Build-A-Bear event affordable so that more than 120 children could participate.

She said Hope 4 Johnstown brought a group of Johnstown children to the event — with the hope that they, too, may join local troops in the future.

Stephens and Boback said their troops, including an in-school Greater Johnstown troop, continue to see their numbers grow across the region.

But they need more adult volunteers for their troops and routine events such as meetings.

"That's our biggest need right now," said Lisa Bulas, of Johnstown, a membership engagement leader for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

To become a volunteer, contact the organization at LBulas@gswpa.org.