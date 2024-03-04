The common-sense vote is yes on democracy, no on the Big Lie | Letters

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at Shelby Park during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, Feb. 29 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Credit: Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Sixty two percent of U.S. adults say they believe Biden was legitimately elected according to a recent Washington Post/University of Maryland survey. If you believe Biden was legitimately elected, then it would make sense to vote against anyone who believes the Big Lie.

There’s a very good article on Rantt about “All the Key Facts Debunking the Big Lie”. It says “We are asked to believe that there's a vast conspiracy involving: campaign operatives; election workers, election officials, Governors and Secretaries of State in multiple states from both parties; journalists, editors, and major news sources they work for that depend on long-term credibility; election machine manufacturers and software engineers; judges, appellate court judges and Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices; and migrants – but no one on the inside of this conspiracy gives it away, gives evidence of the conspiracy to the world.”

To save democracy, please vote against the Big Lie.

Don Hammond, Austin

Supreme Court's decision on Trump

immunity can seal fate of democracy

When one man can control the Senate and the House and has risen to the highest office of the land, then he can do almost anything. The icing on the cake would be the highest court of the land. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case which will determine if the president of the United States has Immunity from prosecution.

We all know which way the black robes sway, so the outcome is the most important decision for the future of democracy. If the court follows its recent past, then Mr. Trump will have the trifecta! Let's be clear American fascism is always home-grown.

Art Klempner, Austin

Lacking authority on the border, Abbott

defies the Constitution at our expense

The U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause states: Federal Law and Federal Treaty Obligations "shall be the supreme law of the land; and the Judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding" Thus:

Gov. Abbott has no authority whatsoever on the border. Our borders are bound by U.S. treaties with all nations (to guarantee migration, travel and immigration between them.) Abbott's conduct is not just illegal, it is deadly. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered him to cease and desist. He refuses. His commands to Texas state troopers regarding the border are illegal. When his commands result in migrant deaths, the trooper bears the blame. Unprepared for this trauma, the trooper's psychological pain can be devastating, causing severe depression and even suicide.

Abbott is about to multiply efforts on the border. The tax dollars will be massive.

Billie Reaney, Georgetown

Name names now, Nikki Haley

to better your chances on March 5

As of today, former president Donald Trump has a commanding lead over Nikki Haley. In order to do well in Super Tuesday's Republican primary, I suggest the former South Carolina governor name names now. For example, tell voters who your vice-presidential running mate will be as well as your picks for the top positions at State, Defense, Treasury and Homeland Security.

Going one on one against Trump hasn't worked for you. Knowing who's on the Haley Team will give GOP primary voters a much better reason to vote for you March 5th.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach, CA.

No way to know when your ailment

can be life-threatening. Call 911.

Re: Feb. 27 article, 'Know when to call 911 to get to an Austin area ER'

On September 17, 2023, I began experiencing severe abdominal pain, so bad that I knew I could not walk to a car or walk inside a hospital, so I called 911. The ambulance and my husband got here at the same time, and I was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. After a CT scan, emergency surgery was performed, removing 3 feet of my intestines because of bowel necrosis. Had I waited, I might not be writing this, as that condition is often fatal.

Sometimes, there’s no way to know whether your ailment is life-threatening, so when in doubt, make that call. It may save your life!

Suzann Madeley, Austin

How to submit a letter to the editor

Send letters of no more than 150 words by using our online form at https://bit.ly/3Crmkcf or send an email to letters@statesman.com.

We welcome your letters on all topics. Include your name and city of residence; we do not publish anonymous letters.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: The common-sense vote is yes on democracy, no on the Big Lie | Letters