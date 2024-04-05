How common are earthquakes in NY? Hundreds hit the state, but many pass unnoticed

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the New York region Friday is among the most powerful to ever hit the state, but earthquakes are more common here than some New Yorkers may expect.

More than 900 earthquakes have hit New York and nearby Northeast states in the past century, federal data show, with the most powerful in New York previously recorded at 5.3 magnitude in the Adirondacks.

Many of the tremors are much weaker and pass without much notice, with nearly all of the earthquakes in New York hitting across three zones: around New York City, in the Adirondack Mountains, and west of Rochester, the data show.

Where were the biggest earthquakes in NY?

The earliest event within New York that is shown on the federal data occurred in 1916, near Saratoga, according to the map from the U.S. Geological Survey and Cornell University.

New York’s biggest earthquakes have occurred in the Adirondack Mountains. In 1983, an event with magnitude of 5.1 occurred near the town of Newcomb, and in 2002 a 5.3 magnitude hit Au Sable Forks , Cornell noted.

For western New York, the biggest events have been a 1929 earthquake about 25 miles east of Buffalo, with magnitude of 4.7, and events in Attica 4.3 and 4.1 magnitudes, in 1966 and 1967, respectively.

How many earthquakes in the Northeast?

Another active earthquake zone is in Northern New Jersey, where Friday's quake hit, and events there can impact the New York City area.

To put earthquake magnitudes in perspective, experts said each year there are about 900,000 earthquakes of 2.5 magnitude or less recorded annually by seismograph. These mild tremors are usually not felt.

There are 30,000 that measure between 2.5 and 5.4, and these are often felt, but cause minor damage.

About 500 quakes worldwide are recorded between 5.5 and 6 magnitude per year and cause slight damage to buildings and structures.

The 100 that fall within 6.1 and 6.9 may cause lots of damage in populated areas.

The 20 or so which fall within the 7 and 7.9 magnitude per year are considered major and cause serious damage.

Those that measure at 8 or greater can totally destroy communities near the epicenter and average one every five to 10 years.

