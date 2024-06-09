Common Diet May Be Linked to Rising Cancer Rates in Young People

Ohio State University (OSU) researchers have a chilling theory as to why colorectal cancer is rising in young adults, hypothesizing that a popular diet may be to blame. The findings were presented last week during the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual conference in Chicago.

The OSU researchers are sounding the alarm about diets which are high in fat and low in fiber. Specifically, scientists believe the “Western diet” can unsettle the particular balance of bacteria within your gastrointestinal tract. This can cause inflammation which ages cells at an accelerated rate, making them more susceptible to cancer.

The results of the study found that young people who develop colorectal cancer are, on average, biologically 15 years older than their chronological age. Those who develop the disease later in life were found to have similar biological and chronological ages. Biological age can be affected by one’s genes, or environmental conditions such as diet, exercise, and sleep habits.

The American Cancer Society reports that 20 percent of colorectal cases in 2019 were reported in people aged 55 or younger. Scientists hypothesize that the surge of colorectal cancer in relatively young people is being caused by Fusobacterium, a mouth-borne bacteria.

But there is some hope, explained Susan Bullman, a scientist specializing in the relationship between microbes and cancer who was not involved in the OSU study.

“Microbes are manipulatable—you can target them," she wrote. "So [as] we see that this microbe is getting to tumors and may be contributing actively to disease progression, we can harness that information and think about how to prevent that.”

Other research has suggested that consuming fiber might prevent the onset of rectal and certain other cancers. “A high intake of dietary fiber is associated with a reduced risk of several types of cancer, including esophageal, gastric, colon, rectal, colorectal adenoma, breast, endometrial, ovarian, renal cell, prostate, and pancreatic cancers,” a 2023 study concluded.

But there are still no solid solutions for patients or researchers. Scientists continue to search for definitive answers that might explain the rise of colorectal cancer in young people across the globe.