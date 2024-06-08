As committee leader, will Tom Cole finally address the national debt? | Letters

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole was approved as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee by the GOP Steering Committee earlier this year. In this photo, he leaves during a break in a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building in 2023.

In 2002, Oklahomans elected Tom Cole to represent the 4th District in Congress. In 2002, the national debt was $6 trillion. Every two years since then, as a ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, Mr. Cole has told us why it’s not possible to cut government spending, so that, now, in 2024, we have a national debt of around $35 trillion. Now, Mr. Cole has been chosen to fill the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and, sure enough, is telling us he will "address" the problem. I wonder how that’s going to work out.

As an entrenched member of the congressional elite, Mr. Cole has surely prospered during his time in office. The nation? Not so much. I wonder if there are enough Oklahomans who are disappointed enough in Mr. Cole’s leadership to vote for a change … for real leadership, for a stronger dollar, for a smaller, less-intrusive government, and for a stronger America. We can surely hope.

― Lance Bohannon, Frederick, OK

'It is time we WOKE UP!'

I see this week where the state Legislature noticed that our State Superintendent of Public Education committed over $100,000 of our tax money to advance himself on the national stage. I also read they have recommended giving the Education Department an additional $25 million for next year. One can only assume they feel $100,000 is not enough to advance the superintendents career on FOX, or possibly a position within the Trump administration, if he is elected, so why not give him a little extra to help out.

The Democratic Party has asked the speaker of the House on several occasions to investigate the Education Department and the use of our tax dollars to no avail. To expect a Republican to investigate another Republican in this state is a joke.

Mr. Walters ran on the platform that WOKE in our schools was the major threat to our children. The problem with that is he and he alone gets to decide what WOKE is. WOKE is a catch phrase intended to scare the people in our state into following a flawed leader.

Since Mr. Walters has taken office, over 130 people in his department have left, all of his legal staff quit and now we find that he is using our tax dollars for personal gain. Since this does not seem to alarm the speaker of the House, I would ask him if he would allow an employee of his family's bank in Atoka to take bank money for personal gain with no consequences.

The governor says he wants our state to be a top 10 state. On behalf of the citizens of this state, I would ask the governor and our elected politicians to act like we are a top 10 state and deal with corruption when it is exposed regardless of party affiliation. We keep telling ourselves new corporations are coming to the state because we are likable, yet we are failing miserably in the education and funding of our children.

For those that are not aware, we rank 48th out of 50 states in funding for public education, yet our state superintendent failed to take some additional federal funding because he thought it was coming from President Biden. I can’t begin to tell how impressed I am with that comment.

No respectable corporation will be coming as long as we continue to fail our children and now we are willing to allow state leaders to spend tax dollars on what appears to be illegal actions and turn our heads because they happen to be in the same political party. It is time we WOKE UP!

― Donald D. Meyer, Yukon

Bill would have provided education about voting right

I am writing to advocate for felon voting rights. A bill was proposed this year by Rep. Mauree Turner, House Bill 4143, “Charlotte’s Law,” which aims to educate felons on their voting rights and streamline renewals of rights once out of prison.

While this bill may not pass, it does highlight the importance of voter disenfranchisement and the misinformation surrounding this issue. Currently in Oklahoma, people convicted of felonies may vote once out of prison and off parole and probation. Many may not be aware of this and once convicted of a felony feel they are unable to ever vote again. This can prevent a large portion of Oklahoma voices from being heard, as they are not participating democratically even after completing their sentence.

As of 2022, over 40,000 Oklahomans have been disenfranchised, 76% of whom were no longer incarcerated. Taking away voting rights makes those who are disenfranchised feel they are not a citizen in their community; those with voting rights feel empowered and confident, and are more likely to contribute to their community in a prosocial way. Voting acts such as HB 4143 will not only help to foster a sense of citizenship in those no longer incarcerated but will also prevent judicial racial inequalities that occur daily in Oklahoma.

We must empower those who feel voiceless. Democracy thrives on inclusion, NOT exclusion. This act may not be voted into law, but it is a step in the right direction for a better, more inclusive Oklahoma.

― Mattie Landers, Tulsa

