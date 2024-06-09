Our commitment to faith coverage: Meet Tennessean religion reporter Liam Adams

Religion and faith have long been important to our communities and for years have been at the center of critical political and public policy issues.

Right now, there are intense debates across the country about religious liberty, the rise in antisemitism and the impact a growing Christian nationalist movement has on our electoral politics.

At The Tennessean, we have a strong tradition of providing in-depth local and national religion coverage with dedicated beat reporters. We've had that commitment for decades, and it continues to this day with our award-winning religion reporter Liam Adams.

Liam joined The Tennessean in 2021 and currently serves as a board member of the Religion News Association.

This week, Liam will be in Indianapolis to cover the annual meeting of the Nashville-based Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest Protestant denomination. One of the big topics is the role of women in ministry and a debate on whether to enshrine into the SBC constitution a ban on women pastors.

I asked Liam about his time so far in Nashville and why religion reporting matters.

Tennessean religion reporter Liam Adams asks a question at a news conference during the 2024 United Methodist General Conference in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday May 2, 2024.

Tell us a little about yourself and what brought you to the Tennessean?

Liam: I came to The Tennessean and Nashville from Denver, where I was working full-time at a local newspaper and freelancing religion stories on the side. With that background, my current job is the perfect match. Being at a news organization like The Tennessean with a strong reputation for its faith coverage allows me to report from within and about a local community while also tackling nationally relevant religion stories.

It's a privilege to be the religion reporter in Nashville, where several major denominations are headquartered. When I'm not covering those denominations (which keep me plenty busy), I like to pursue stories about local faith groups, especially those I know little about.

What interests you about religion and faith and what issues are important in 2024?

Liam: A lot of attention this year on religion is its intersection with U.S. politics and the November election. It's critically important, especially considering phenomena such as rising Christian nationalism and the aftermath of the overturning of Roe. I'm eager to delve into all of that. But this year is also important for denominational legislative meetings. I recently covered the United Methodist Church General Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina and am headed to the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting in Indianapolis.

There are other important meetings for the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA), a denomination I reported on extensively last year, mostly dealing with the regional Nashville Presbytery, and the Nashville-based National Baptist Convention, U.S.A. — the country's largest Black Baptist denomination, which is set for a pivotal presidential election. These denominational meetings, though they can be dense and complicated to outsiders, are critically important for understanding these religious groups. Fortunately, as a someone who enjoyed covering city councils back in Colorado, I have the appetite for such legislative drama!

What have been some of biggest religion stories not just here in Nashville but across the nation that you are filing?

Liam: The UMC General Conference has been the biggest story to date. The largely Nashville-based UMC's top legislative assembly hadn't gathered for a regular session in eight years, during which time the denomination splintered following disagreements over theology and church policy — including dealing with LGBTQ+ rights. I covered the meeting in-person in Charlotte for its second and final week, when the denomination reversed decades of anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions. I'll be keeping an eye on developments that emerge from these revised policies, such as a potential increase in LGBTQ+ candidates for ordination or more churches partnering with an LGBTQ-affirming nonprofit.

Some of these changes could materialize at regional conference legislative gatherings this summer. That said, the upcoming Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting and the likely battles over women pastors and abuse reform will likely take up a lot of oxygen in the room.

Why does the Southern Baptist Convention deserve in-depth coverage?

Liam: The Nashville-based SBC is the nation's largest Protestant denomination, and one of the most well-funded and influential evangelical Christian groups in the world. Despite its declining total membership and number of churches, as a recent internal census reported, the magnitude of both the SBC's direct influence and soft power over Christianity in America can be difficult to grasp. At the same time, it's riddled by endless division and recurring scandal. Just the other week, federal prosecutors announced charges against a former administrator at an SBC-affiliated seminary for "a conspiracy" to destroy evidence in an ongoing abuse inquiry. Whether a journalist is more interested in religious trends or is seeking opportunities for accountability reporting, the SBC has something for everyone.

What are you going to be on the lookout for in Indianapolis when the SBC gathers?

Liam: A proposed measure to enshrine a ban on women pastors is the most energizing issue headed into Indianapolis. The measure, which is set for a second and final vote of approval, has spurred deeper reflection and disagreement about how those within the nation's largest Protestant denomination cooperate with one another. Also, major questions about the long-term future of abuse reform hang in the balance. To add to all that, six candidates are running for SBC president, all but guaranteeing a runoff election for the highest-ranking elected office in the denomination. At the conclusion of business in Indianapolis on June 12, SBC President Bart Barber will conclude his second and final term.

This is my third SBC annual meeting and though it will be different from the previous couple ones, it's no less important. Throughout this time, those within this SBC world have welcomed me as someone who cares about details and accuracy, and who wants to tell these stories with integrity. That level of trust doesn't come easily and I don't take it for granted.

Finally, when you aren't reporting on religion, what do you like to do in your free time? What's on your playlist? It is Music City, after all.

Liam: I'm a runner and cyclist, which are two great ways to get to know an area that I'm not originally from. My more regular cycling routes are along the Stones River Greenway and through Percy Warner Park. When I'm not outside, I'm a big movie fan and as part of that, an avid listener of movie soundtracks. That sort of epic instrumental music isn't my only genre of choice, but it's my preferred playlist when writing articles on Baptists and Methodists.

Thank you Liam.

You can follow Liam's work this week. We'll have live coverage all week, along with in-depth analysis and our key takeaways following the conclusion of the big denominational meetings.

Duane W. Gang is The Tennessean's politics and investigations editor. He has overseen the news organization's religion coverage since 2015. Reach him at dgang@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Liam Adams: Meet The Tennessean's religion reporter