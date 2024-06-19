Commissioners talk to constituents over coffee in Andover

Jun. 19—ANDOVER — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners spoke on various projects and fielded questions from constituents at Lakeshore Coffee Company on Tuesday.

Kathryn Whittington, president of the commissioners, started the event, and spoke about funds from the opiate lawsuit settlements.

"In 2022, a historical settlement of $808 million was awarded to the state of Ohio, the first of many settlements to come," she said.

The settlement will be paid out over a number of years.

Fifteen percent of the settlement went to the state, 55 percent went to the OneOhio Foundation, which will issue grants to entities throughout the state, and the remaining 30 percent went directly to local governments, Whittington said.

"Since payments have started, we've received three payments, totaling approximately almost $400,000," she said.

The funds have been allocated to the county's drug task force.

Whittington said the county has received funds from other opiate lawsuits, and those dollars have gone to various other projects, including helping the village of Andover pay for new OVI equipment.

She said the OneOhio Foundation has been investing funds so they will last beyond the duration of the payments.

Whittington also spoke about a storybook trail that was recently installed at the Andover Public Library.

"It was just a natural fit, with the library having some property," she said. The trail includes a number of displays that can be changed out to contain different books.

The county has partnered with a number of organizations to install a ramp at the library's parking lot.

"The sidewalks, through Storybook Trail, are ADA compliant and you can get a wheelchair [or] walkers through that, but we want to make sure everyone can get safely from the parking lot down," Whittington said.

Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus students will also be making picnic tables and benches for the area, she said.

The county's STEM Camp will start in July, Whittington said.

"We serve children who are in groups right around 11 to 13," she said. "It's our fifth and sixth graders. This year, we are piloting a new program, we are piloting a seventh grade STEM camp."

The county partnered with Andover Public Library, A-Tech and Beaumont Scout Reservation for that camp, Whittington said.

The camps will take place over three weeks, and costs $35 per child.

The county partners with YouthOpportunities, the Summer Food program, the county Department of Job and Family Services, and A-Tech, she said.

"Most STEM camps go anywhere between $150 to $300 per child, so keeping it at $35 really allows families here in Ashtabula County to provide a great experience for their kids," Whittington said.

Commissioner J.P. Ducro spoke about broadband.

"We have now three fixed wireless [internet] towers up and operational here in Ashtabula County — Cherry Valley, New Lyme, and a new one that was constructed on the border of Pierpont and Richmond townships," he said.

He said the people who have been able to get service from the Richmond Township tower have had positive feedback, but the range has not been as great as expected.

"We certainly are committed to not stopping our work on broadband expansion until we can get service to every residence and business in Ashtabula County," Ducro said.

The county received a $2.5 million grant for broadband expansion on the western side of the county, and is working to find alternatives after the county's partner on the project pulled out due to restrictions on the grant funding, he said.

He also spoke about a number of water projects ongoing throughout the county, including on South River Road, College Street, and Bishop Road.

"All those projects are in the process of moving forward or are nearing completion," Ducro said. "We've gotten some notifications that a lot of the funding for that is going to be provided for either loan forgiveness or grants that will cover the majority or all the costs of these projects."

Plans for a new sewer at the the Interstate 90-Route 193 interchange should be finished soon, Ducro said. The county has received $3.2 million in state and federal funds for the project.

"That's sort of been a hinderance to economic development and growth there," he said.

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski spoke about construction projects the county is undertaking, including renovations on the Ashtabula County Children Services and Ashtabula County Job and Family Services offices.

"We have an office in the Donahoe Corporation, but we also have our OhioMeansJobs operation located on Lake Avenue, right across from the hospital," he said. "We're actually going to consolidate those operations, bring those operations all under one building, and that will ultimately lead to savings of about $300,000 per year."

The biggest construction project the county has ongoing at the moment is the purchase and renovation of the KeyBank building on Main Ave. in Ashtabula.

"We just got word last week that we're in the hopper for $800,000 to assist with the renovation costs of this project," Kozlowski said. "We'll actually be able to probably get all that renovation done pretty much at no cost to the county taxpayers."

KeyBank will be staying in the building, and the lease payments the bank pays to the county will help offset the cost of maintaining the building.

The county's Mental Health and Recovery Services Board office will also be moving into that building.

Kozlowski said the county received more than $5 million from the Appalachian Community Grant Program, but the commissioners were disappointed more of the proposed projects weren't funded.

The Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority is also looking for potential projects in the Andover area, Kozlowski said. The CFA previously paid for a portion of the debt service on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, but that debt has been paid off.

"We recognize the opportunity that exists in the Andover area, because there is a lot of tourism opportunities," he said. "We're going to be forming a committee, here in Andover, kind of like a little work group of sorts, to bring some folks together from the Andover community to talk about the potential for projects."

One attendee said there is a lot of funding going to the northern part of the county and none going to the southern part of the county.

"We had 14 identified projects, for roughly $50 million, and we had several in southern Ashtabula County, and not one of them got funded," Kozlowski said.

He said it will be critical going forward to have projects in the hopper for the southern part of the county.

"I will tell you, I think there's a real opportunity in the Andover community with a small little hotel," Kozlowski said.

He said overnight lodging is a way for southern Ashtabula County to grow.

Whittington said CFA no longer having to pay for lodge debt will allow funding to fund new, different projects.

"Just a month or two ago, the CFA met here at the library," she said.

A hotel would draw a different type of lodger, Whittington said.

"We all know that Andover and the Pymatuning Lake area is a huge tourism community," she said. "This would just bring in an additional group, spending money."

Ducro said people who are passionate about southern Ashtabula County need to speak up and get appointed to entities like the CFA board.

One attendee asked about the committee that will be created, and what it will look like.

Kozlowski said the creation of the committee grew out of the successful CFA meeting in the village recently.

"I think the idea being we want the representation of all sectors, so some business leaders, some community members and the like, and for them all to come together, and for us to just identify some of the projects we hope to see come to fruition," he said.