Commissioners: Public hearings to be held June 17 and 26 regarding sales tax renewal

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County commissioners are seeking a renewal of a half-percent sale tax increase first approved by voters in 2005.

Public hearings on the matter will be at 9 a.m. June 17 and 10 a.m. June 26 in the commissioners office at the Progress Center, 401 1/2 Main St. The initiative will be on the fall general election ballot. The first period was for four years and now it's up for re-approval every five years.

The commissioners have reported some confusion based on the legal notice for the public hearings published in local media not mentioning it's a renewal and reading like a new increase. Commissioners stress it's not a new tax. Future publications will note it's a renewal.

The half percent brings in about $2.4 million annually and goes to safety services such as the court system, Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office and Coshocton County Sheriff's Office for operations.

The current sales tax rate is 7.75%. Only four counties in Ohio are above 7.5% with Lucas also at 7.75%, Hamilton at 7.8% and Cuyahoga at 8%.

A new sales tax increase for Coshocton County was last passed by voters in the 2021 fall general election with funding going toward the paying off of bonds for construction of the new Coshocton Justice Center.

This is set to drop off in 25 years or once bonds are paid off, whichever comes first. Commissioners hope they can payoff the bonds in about 10 years based on sales tax projections and leftover contingency money from the project.

The project is estimated at $43 million with $10.1 million coming from Senate Bill 310, $8 million from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and $3.15 million from a Targets of Opportunity grant. The remainder is from bonds.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Sales tax renewal sought by Coshocton County Commissioners