Commissioners OK grant for firefighter training, mini-grant for roadside cleanup supplies

Wayne County commissioners approved a resolution allowing the Emergency Management Agency to apply for the third year of funding from a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness (HMEP) grant.

The $62,330 grant is from the Ohio EMA for October 2024 through September 2025, with about 80% ($49,864) being federally funded and the remaining amount funded locally through the county EMA.

The EMA certified about $10,000 of funding for the 20% local match portion of the grant. The grant money will be used for annual hazardous material training, Barbara Pittard, deputy director of the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency said.

The Wayne County commissioner approved applying for grants for various count projects.

"This funding gets the training for incoming firefighters and other facilities at no cost, and it also keeps other organizations up to date," Pittard said.

Commissions also, at recent meeting:

Issued a proclamation recognizing March as Autism Awareness Month.

Approved a resolution for a request by the Wayne County Children Services Board to post a 2018 Ford Fusion for auction at www.GovDeals.com.

Approved a resolution for the salary of John Drumm, a member of Legal Counsel to the Board of Commissioners, at an annual amount of about $77,200.

Approved a resolution appointing Nicole Williams, the executive director of the Wayne Holmes Board of Mental Health & Recovery, to the Region 19 OneOhio Opioid Board, as an alternate to Commissioner Ron Amstutz.

Approved a resolution authorizing a co-application by Rails to Trails Wayne County and the Wayne County Engineer Scott Miller for funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Clean Ohio Trail Fund regarding the Heartland Trail Phase 4A project.

Approved a resolution to accept a $2,500 mini-grant from the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District. The funds be used by the county engineer to provide signs, trash bags, safety vests and trash containers to volunteers and community service organizations.

The Commissioners will meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Wayne County Administration Building Upper-Level Meeting Room. Anyone interested in attending virtually can register through a Zoom link on the commissioners' webpage.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne commissioners approve EMA, roadside supply grants