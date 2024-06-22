Commissioners OK alcohol ban in parks

Jun. 22—GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Board of Commissioners on Monday passed an ordinance prohibiting alcoholic beverages in all county-owned parks unless a special exception request has been approved in advance.

Decatur County Ordinance 2024-9 notes that the Commissioners, as the county's executive branch of government, own various parcels of land that are designated as park and recreation facilities for public entertainment and the community.

It goes on to state the Commissioners recognize the necessity to preserve these facilities for the use and enjoyment of all, but specifically acknowledge the large presence of children and families in the parks and desire to protect children and families from exposure to alcoholic beverages.

The ordinance notes that Indiana Code 7.1-5-8-4 grants the Commissioners the power to prohibit said beverages.

It then states: The Board of Commissioners of Decatur County find it necessary to prohibit, absent allowance under Indiana law or specific written approval from the Board of Commissioners of Decatur County, any and all alcoholic beverages from any and all parks and recreational facilities owned and/or controlled by them for the benefit of the community.

The ordinance continues: Any and all requests for a temporary vendor designation to participate in an event or festival held within a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) owned and/or controlled by the Board of Commissioners shall present the request directly to the Board of Commissioners before said designation and use of the property may be granted. ... A group or entity may request a special dispensation by the Commissioners to allow alcoholic beverages for charitable and/or non-profit events in parks and recreation facilities owned and/or controlled by the Commissioners. The approval or denial of said requests are the sole discretion of the Commissioners and may include conditions or limitations on said requests.

Commissioners Jeremy Pasel and Tony Blodgett stated they thought it was important the county leaders have the ability to provide exceptions to the ordinance for cause deemed worthy and it was noted this measure only applies to county-owned facilities.

Pasel also noted violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor comparable to receiving a traffic ticket.

The ordinance was passed on final reading and is now in effect.

