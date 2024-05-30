Commissioners meet with constituents over coffee

May 30—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners spoke to the public at an event on Wednesday morning, as part of their Coffee with the Commissioners series.

Commissioner Kathryn Whittington spoke about funds from the opioid lawsuit settlements.

She said the county has received almost $400,000 from those settlements, and that money has been used for the county's drug task force.

"We also have been able to provide Andover Police Department with new OVI equipment," Whittington said.

Whittington also focused on the STEM camp, which started in 2019, and has served about 300 fifth and sixth-graders.

"Most STEM camps are anywhere from $150 to $250 per child," she said. "Ours is $35."

Commissioner J.P. Ducro's focus has been broadband internet.

"We just, after a long wait, finally got the third fixed wireless tower up in Richmond Township, it's right on the Richmond-Pierpont township border," he said.

Equipment had already been installed in New Lyme and Cherry Valley townships, he said.

The project is a way to help people get wireless internet service in areas where options are currently lacking, Ducro said.

The county has also received a grant to install fiber-optic cable for internet in 14 townships, he said.

"That's going to be more in the Colebrook, Orwell area, and some of those surrounding areas," Ducro said.

The county will continue to evaluate opportunities for grant money and broadband projects, he said.

Ducro also spoke about the county's water and sewer service.

A total of $3.2 million in state and federal funding has been secured for the installation of sewers at the Route 193-Interstate 90 interchange, Ducro said. That is the only exchange in the county that does not currently have sewer service.

"That project's in the design phase right now," he said.

The county is also working on designing a water-line project to connect Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus to the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport, then continue north into Kingsville and portions of Plymouth, Ducro said.

"A lot happening in the public infrastructure realm," he said.

Ducro said the Remote Area Medical Clinic, which took place in April, served more than 450 county residents, providing $370,000 worth of free medical, dental and vision services. Next year's event will take place the last weekend of March.

He thanked volunteers, both local and from outside the area, who work to make the event possible.

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski spoke about the number of construction and renovation projects taking place at county buildings.

Renovations for the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission have been put out to bid, and renovations for the Children's Services building are in the works, he said.

"Also, we're undergoing an expansion at the Job and Family Services building," Kozlowski said. "So currently, we have operations at the Donahoe Center, but we also have operations across from the ACMC building in Ashtabula city. We ultimately want to move all our operations to one location, it just makes more sense for us to operate out of one building."

Work is also moving forward on the Key Bank building in Ashtabula.

"That building will be housing the Juvenile Court, as well as the Resource Center, that's presently housed there," Kozlowski said. "We're also moving the Mental Health and Recovery Services offices, that are currently on State Road in Ashtabula, into the city, and that will enable them to all be under one roof."

He said Key Bank will remain as a tenant in the building, and will pay rent to the city.

He spoke about the recently announced Appalachian Community Grant Program.

The county submitted 14 requests for about $50 million, and received approximately $5.5 million.

The cities of Ashtabula, Geneva and Conneaut, and Geneva-on-the-Lake village received funding from the grant.

"The good thing about this project, really, is the fact that, even though other projects did not get funded, we have a template in those other communities to be able to make a future ask when future grant opportunities come up," Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski said the commissioners have tried to make sure there is always a project in the hopper and ready to submit for when grant opportunities arise.

He spoke about the county Convention Facilities Authority.

Since the county received a grant from the state to pay off the debt on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, approximately $700,000 per year the CFA used to spend on loan payments is now available for other projects, Kozlowski said.

"Our goal now with those funds, moving forward, is to support tourism-enhancing projects, with those funds, county-wide," he said.

He encouraged attendees to be active participants in the CFA process. The group will be meeting on June 28 in Jefferson, he said.

"We feel like these funds need to be spent county-wide," Kozlowski said.

One attendee asked about the proposed pig-iron plant in Ashtabula.

"The last report that I got was probably three months ago, where the analogy that was given was it may not be dead, but it's probably on life support," Ducro said.

He said the infrastructure that is in place will make the site and the area more attractive for other projects.

Another attendee asked if there is anything going on with the former coal dock in Ashtabula.

Ducro said there was a meeting later in the day regarding brownfield sites. He said the biggest challenge will be dealing with the railroad.

"Obviously, it's an industrial site down there, but as the tourism continues to grow, and there's such a premium on lakefront property, it also could be just a magnificent multi-purpose site for housing, dining, lakefront attractions, all kinds of stuff," he said.

One attendee asked what was happening with the old Youth Detention Center at the Donahoe Center.

Whittington said there had been multiple plans for the building.

"The township was interested, and unfortunately that just isn't going to work out at this time," she said. "The other option is to demo and have green space to start over."

Ducro said there had also been interest from another social service organization.

He said if someone went to the expense of demolishing the back section of the building, someone may be able to rehabilitate the front section.

"If there's an entity that really has the resources and wants to keep it standing, we're happy, but we want to be forthcoming about the challenges," Ducro said.

Kozlowski said whoever took on the building would also have to pay the lease with the Donahoe Corporation.

Whittington said the leak that resulted in the closure of the building was bad.

"It was a mess, it truly was," she said. "I really don't see how, without a complete renovation and remediation, how that could even be salvaged."

At the end of the meeting, Ducro said the county is waiting for feedback from a consultant that was hired to provide a cost estimate for either renovations to the current jail or the construction of a new jail.

"We have been stowing away some money to put toward this project, and still hopeful that we can get some state or federal funds," he said. "Trying to do that as economically as we can, and recognizing the problem hasn't gone away, and our facility is still in very poor condition, and we're going to have to do something to address it."