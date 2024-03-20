Commissioners briefed on potential TB case

Mar. 20—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Health Department staff met with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners to discuss the next steps for potential tuberculosis cases in the county.

Jay Becker, Ashtabula County Health Commissioner, came to the meeting to discuss tuberculosis.

He said this is the time period when phones start ringing.

"Right now, we don't have all the answers," Becker said. "We're going to tell you what we know, but that information's going to be coming in as the days go by."

Becker asked that the commissioners refer any concerned calls to the Ashtabula County Health Department. He said people with questions can call the ACDH.

"Right now, the good news is, we're just dealing with suspected cases," he said.

ACDG Director of Nursing David Shumate, said the health department is working with a family that is dealing with a suspected case of TB, and the test is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Ducro said he has heard people say there is a positive case in Geneva, and it is important for people to understand there's a difference between a positive skin test for TB, and a positive test for TB.

Becker said the county is the payer of last resort, and the current case potentially involves a number of people without health insurance.

Commissioner Kathryn Whittington asked that the Health Department send written communications to the county informing them about positive cases.

Shumate said it is going to be difficult to know what to expect moving forward.

On Tuesday, the Geneva Area City Schools put out a statement regarding a suspected case of tuberculosis in an eighth-grade student at Geneva Middle School. It further states, out of an abundance of caution, the entire school was cleaned and disinfected, along with buses the student may have used.

Shumate said symptoms do not appear until someone has been infected for eight to 10 weeks, and those with TB are not considered infectious until symptoms appear.

In other business:

—The commissioners approved a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement, granting a seven-year, 50-percent tax abatement to Harpersfield Hotel LLC for the former Motel 6 building in Harpersfield Township.

According to the resolution approving the agreement, the property owners are seeking to build a Wingate by Wyndham hotel at the site.

—The commissioners accepted the annexation of property from Andover Township into Andover village.

The annexation was filed as an expedited request, with the village and the property owners both consenting to the request.

According to the resolution, Andover Township did not file paperwork consenting or objecting to the annexation.

—Department of Environmental Services Director Doug Starkey said he plans to request federal funds for a waterline from the next round of congressional funding. The waterline would connect Jefferson Road to the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport, then tie into A-Tech.