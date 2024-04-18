Commissioners asked to make decision on administrator search in next two weeks

BRANCH COUNTY — County commissioners must make several decisions soon to continue the search for a replacement for retiring administrator Bud Norman.

The commissioners hired Chet Janik from the Michigan Leadership Institute for a fee not to exceed $10,250 to guide them through the process.

All commissioners held individual conferences over the last two weeks to give Janik input.

A former county administrator himself for 11 years and an educator and school administrator, Janik told commissioners on April 4 he completed four administrator searches last year. "All of them are different."

Janik asked commissioners to decide by April 22 the job description, salary range, and marketing plan.

The consultant wants to post the position by April 29. The deadline for submission would be May 31, when commissioners would receive packets of all applications.

The commissioners will hold closed sessions the week of June 3 to select those they would like to interview.

"Counties have a right to stay confidential until (the candidates) are selected for an interview," Janik said. "But the minute they accept an interview, the resume becomes public."

The interviews would start the following week of June 10.

Chet Janik

Janik suggested final interviews on the week of July 1, with a contract possibly in place and approved by July 12.

With just five commissioners, Janik suggested that the entire board handle all the interviews.

The consultant said this was all a suggestion. "Everyone's different, but I thought it was a good starting point," he said.

Of the four Janik conducted last year, the shortest took six weeks, the longest nine months.

Janik also said, "I'm a firm believer that if once you get to the finalists, you give the staff an opportunity to meet with them."

While staff are not involved with the interview process, "The staff appreciates a chance to meet these candidates. They often pick up on things."

Commission Chair Tim Stoll asked Janik to get input from elected officials before Janki posts the job.

The consultant questioned the current title of administrator/controller. If a Controller Act is passed, that person controls the county budget. State law then requires a two-thirds vote to fire a controller.

Twenty-four counties in the lower peninsula have administrators/controllers.

Janik said that only 70 of Michigan's 83 counties have a county administrator.

Janik emphasized the importance of setting a salary range before starting the hiring process to avoid unfairness to candidates and ensure a smooth process.

Area counties administrator salaries range from $163,738 in Calhoun to $117,500 in St. Joseph.

Janik listed the current Branch County administrator's salary at $122,528.

Branch County pays Norman over $170,000 with education incentives and additional pay for duties as the head of the building department.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: County commissions need to decide on details for administrator search