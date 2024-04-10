Commissioners adopt distance regulation for habitable structures, wellheads

Apr. 10—WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners added a minimum distance requirement between homes and wellheads to improve safety concerns.

The item, which was added to the subdivision rules and regulations, had been previously discussed by the court, but was tabled for purposes of doing more legal research.

County Attorney John Forrest said he reached out to the Texas Railroad Commission on the legality of regulations, noting the entity did not have a certain distance requirement.

"They said it's a civil agreement between the oil and gas company that uses that easement and the landowner," he said, adding that the commission urged caution because distance regulations could devalue someone's property.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Jacob Holt said his concern was adding rules just to add rules.

"At the same time, if there's no rule at all, they could theoretically have a building right up next to it," he said.

Forrest said some cities do regulate on a distance of anywhere between 50 to 200 feet from a wellhead.

The court ultimately voted 4-0 to add a 125-foot minimum from gas wells and wellheads, though commissioners may authorize variances on a case-by-case basis. Plugged and/or capped wells are excluded.

Commissioners Monday also: — Proclaimed the week of April 21-27 as Crime Victim's Rights Week in Parker County. — Approved a juvenile probation contract with A Family Place, allowing youth and families virtual options for anger management, substance abuse treatment, substance abuse assessment and other related services.

Juvenile Probation Chief Ashley Marineau said she'd reached out to several local agencies regarding assistance, but noted there was a gap for juveniles and substance abuse services.

The court also approved a contract between the department and Lone Star Transport or juveniles who have been taken into court for violations and ordered detention.

Marineau said it's typically the juvenile probation officer's responsibility to transport, but added that can cause several safety issues.

Lone Star also has a contract with the Parker County Sheriff's Office, which has said it will assist when it can, "but they're not always available," Forrest said. — Approved the transfer amount of $8,949 from the general fund to the Sheriff's Inmate Trust Account.

Forrest said the item stemmed from an arrest roughly 20 years ago where a woman was accused of mismanaging commissary funds.

"She was allowed to pay restitution and was put on probation," he said, "but there wasn't a good calculation on how much money was stolen. Additionally, we don't know if the money was put back in the general fund or to balance this line."