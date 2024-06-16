Commissioner Wright to cut $4 million from 2025 budget with proposed cuts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright has announced his plans to introduce a series of amendments cutting more than $4 million from the county’s fiscal year 2025 budget, per a media notice from the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

The notice says that Commissioner Wright seeks to discontinue funding for aspects of county government that were already eliminated, are set to expire or have been rendered vacant.

Budget cut proposals to be introduced by Commissioner Wright include funding cuts tied to:

The Poplar Plaza Satellite Office , which closed permanently on November 9, 2023. The notice said that cutting the remnant facility and labor costs tied to the Poplar Plaza office will result in “savings of $249,3000” for taxpayers.

Circuit Court Division VII , which was eliminated by the State of Tennessee following the promotion of Mary Wagner, who assumes the status of State Supreme Court Justice effective September 1, 2024. By removing the county-funded positions serving that courtroom, the notice said it will “save taxpayers $157,166.67.”

Criminal Court Division IX , which was also eliminated by the State of Tennessee. The division was vacated by former judge Melissa Boyd, who resigned in April. Eliminating the county-funded positions serving that courtroom will “save taxpayers $1,473,298.89”, per the notice.

The Bail Hearing Courtroom, which was rendered “largely unused” as evidenced by “the direct observation of court watchers and the daily dockets maintained in the Shelby County Criminal Justice System Portal.” The notice said that a “combination of factors including state law changes and the practice of General Sessions judges have combined to make its continued operation little more than a drag on county taxpayers”. By cutting them, “taxpayers will save $2,262,355.50.”

Taken together, the four amendments sponsored by Commissioner Wright would “strike a total of $4,106,101.06” from the county’s operating budget, according to the notice.

“These are the most obvious, immediate budget cuts we can make,” Commissioner Wright said. “While the developments leading to these necessary reductions were not welcome ones, taxpayers expect us to approve a budget that accounts for the reality that these offices and courtrooms are defunct.”

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, June 17, at 3 p.m. to continue deliberations on the budget and to set the county’s property tax rate for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.

