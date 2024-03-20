Commissioner race November faceoff set as Price takes primary win in Crawford County

Two open Crawford County commissioner seats appeared on the March Republican primary ballot, and for one of them incumbent Jeff Price, with 2,244 votes (51.75%), won out over Doug Weisenauer, who received 2,092 votes (48.25%).

Price will face C. Aaron Sharrock in the November General Election for the seat to be filled Jan. 3. Sharrock ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket Tuesday.

A voter walks toward the entrance of the voting precinct at the Crawford County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Incumbent Jeff Price will face C. Aaron Sharrock in the November election for commissioner.

Republican Larry Schmidt ran unopposed in the primary for the seat to be filled Jan. 2.

"Thank you to everybody who helped us achieve win," Price said after the votes were counted.

Voters cast votes Tuesday at the precinct at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Steve Reinhard won the Republican primary in the county Treasurer's Office race.

The Crawford County treasurer’s Republican primary race went to Steve Reinhard, who topped opponent Jenny Vermillion with 2,859 votes (66.26%) against her 1,456 votes (33.74%).

No Democrats for the the treasurer's seat.

Out of 27,701 registered voters, the turnout was 5,561 (20.08%) votes cast.

The official results will be announced April 3 and include an additional 32 provisional/absentee ballots not included in the unofficial total count Tuesday.

A voter cast a ballot at the Crawford County Fairgrounds precinct. Official elections results will be announced April 3, according to the Crawford County Board of Elections.

