Commission to redefine boundaries for ambulance squads

Jun. 5—KINGWOOD — Preston County Commission will be discussing how to redefine boundaries for the ambulance squads soon.

On May 21, Rowlesburg Ambulance shut its doors for the final time, leaving a niche that is currently being covered by the Terra Alta Ambulance Squad and KAMP Ambulance.

County commissioner Hunter Thomas said commissioners will also have to decide what to do with one of the ambulances the squad had. He said it appeared half the funding for the ambulance came from a 1993 state grant through the county commission.

"We could keep it as a spare to loan out or turn it over to another service, " he said.

No further action was taken Tuesday.

In other business, this year's County Commission Association of West Virginia's (CCAWV) annual essay contest winner was Aiden Johnson from the Bruceton School. His teacher was Sarah Bolinger.

Johnson, whose essay was chosen from about 300 statewide essays, received $500 from the WCCAWV, and Bolinger received $500 that she can use for classroom supplies.

The topic of this year's 500-word essay was "how does my county commission make life better for me ?"

According to CCAWV, one of its goals is to increase information and public awareness about county government and the office of county commissioner. The goal of this initiative is to partner with West Virginia educators to encourage students to learn and write about their local governing body, the county commission. The essays are judged on the understanding of the role of county commission ; grammar and spelling ; clarity and organization of thought.

Commissioners also voted to reappoint Harry Wolf to a six-year term on the Preston County Sewer Public Service District Board retroactive from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2030.

William Miller was reappointed as a board member on the Public Defenders Corp., term effective July 1 to June 30, 2027.

Kenneth Barker was reappointed to a five-year term as a member on the Preston County Health Department Board beginning July 1 to June 30, 2029.

The regular meeting of the Preston County Commission has been canceled for Tuesday.