Will the Commission on Presidential Debates host any debates this year?

Weeks after Donald Trump and Joe Biden bucked tradition by agreeing to debate in media-produced debates, the Commission on Presidential Debates has stepped down.

The CPD has organized all presidential debates since 1988. But on Monday, the organization “regrettably announced” that it had released the contracts for all its potential sites for the upcoming presidential and vice presidential debates in September and October.

Those debates had been planned for Texas State University, Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, Virginia State University, and the University of Utah. The commission said that the universities had prepared for the candidates since November 2023.

The Commission on Presidential Debates hosts the first 2020 presidential campaign debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

Why did Biden and Trump’s campaigns change their debate plans?

The Biden administration had previously informed CPD that “President Biden will not agree to debate under the sponsorship of the Commission during the 2024 general election campaign.”

The administration gave several reasons for withdrawing from the planned debates, including timing.

CPD had set the debates for September and October—after many voters would have already cast their ballots by mail. The Biden and Trump campaigns were critical of the dates, arguing they were too close to the general election.

The future of the Commission on Presidential Debates

The Biden administration sent its notice in May, but the commission had maintained its plans with the host universities until this week.

In an interview last month with the No Labels, a centrist political organization, CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf said he remained optimistic that the candidates would come around and agree to the commission’s debates.

In this week’s announcement, he echoed a similar sentiment, noting that “the CPD stands ready to sponsor 2024 debates should circumstances change.”

It remains to be seen what role—if any—the commission will play in organizing future presidential debates.

For now, viewers can watch the ‘CNN Presidential Debate,’ Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN or simulcast on USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commission on Presidential Debates steps down for the election year